Hospital network WellSpan Health (York, Pa.) and microhospital developer Emerus (San Antonio) are set to start construction on Carlisle Hospital & Medical Campus in South Middleton Township, Pa., according to a news release.

The hospital will house an emergency department (ED) and 10 inpatient beds. The medical campus will include a surgery center with four operating rooms, imaging and lab services, and a medical office building (MOB) with specialty services such as neuroscience and plastic surgery.

The development is one of three hospitals WellSpan and Emerus are planning to build over the next two years in Pennsylvania’s Cumberland and York counties. The other two are planned for Shrewsbury, Pa., and Newberry Township, Pa.

