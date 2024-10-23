Construction has started on a new Western State Forensic Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., according to a news release from Clark Construction (Bethesda, Md.), the builder on the project.

The state project with the Washington Department of Social and Health Services entails a 467,000-square-foot hospital with 350 beds and a 53,000-square-foot administrative building.

The facility will offer psychiatric treatment in a secure, therapeutic setting.

The project team includes HOK (St. Louis) and Architecture+ (Troy, N.Y.) as the architecture and design firms on the project, KPFF (Seattle) as the structural and civil engineering firm, and Affiliated Engineers Inc. (AEI; Madison, Wis.) as the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineer.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.