White Plains Hospital in White Plains, N.Y., received approval for a campus expansion project from the White Plains Common Council, according to westfaironline.com.

The new 10-story, 475,000-square-foot building will house 144 private patient rooms, increasing the hospital’s licensed bed count from 292 to 436 beds and creating all single-patient rooms.

An expanded department (ED) and new operating rooms and main lobby for the hospital are also planned. The fourth floor of the new building will house mechanical and air-handling equipment in a 24-foot-high space immediately above the new operating rooms.

The new building is expected to open in 2028.

