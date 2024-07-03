WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center reopened two operating rooms (ORs) damaged by flooding due to a construction mishap in an ongoing expansion of the hospital’s first floor, according to a news release.

The hospital was forced to close all 10 of its operating rooms after a breach between the first and second floors allowed rainwater to enter in late May. The remaining ORs are expected to be back in service by July 13.

The first-floor expansion, originally estimated to cost $37.8 million, includes a 14,000-square-foot addition and 20,000 square feet of renovations to existing space, according to a news release.

The project will expand perioperative and clinical space, laboratory space, and add a 20-bed observation unit and a neuro-interventional biplane suite to provide comprehensive stroke care and treatment of other brain and spin disorders. Cardiovascular surgery capabilities will also be expanded by combining two smaller ORs into a hybrid OR with advanced procedural space and an image-guided interventional suite.

Read more news about WVU Medicine here and here.