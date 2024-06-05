Hospital system WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) completed an expansion of Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W. Va., according to a news release.

The first floor of the two-story expansion includes a new emergency department (ED) with 14 private rooms, including two triage rooms, two trauma rooms, a decontamination room, and mental health rooms; and surgical department with 12 bays, two operating rooms (ORs) with robotic surgery technology, and two additional procedure rooms.

The second floor adds 18 private inpatient rooms, a three-chair patient infusion area, and a rehabilitation room.

