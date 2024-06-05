WVU Medicine Completes $35 Million Expansion Of Jackson General Hospital In Ripley, West Virginia
Hospital system WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) completed an expansion of Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W. Va., according to a news release.
The first floor of the two-story expansion includes a new emergency department (ED) with 14 private rooms, including two triage rooms, two trauma rooms, a decontamination room, and mental health rooms; and surgical department with 12 bays, two operating rooms (ORs) with robotic surgery technology, and two additional procedure rooms.
The second floor adds 18 private inpatient rooms, a three-chair patient infusion area, and a rehabilitation room.
