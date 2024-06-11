WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (Bridgeport, W. Va.) is expected to begin construction this month on Elkins Corridor Medical Center in Elkins, W. Va., according to the website wdtv.com.

The 38,000-square-foot project will include 34 exam rooms, two procedure rooms, and a cast room, according to a news release.

Expected to open in 2025, the clinic will house primary care, lab, infusion, family medicine, and imaging services. Rotating specialty clinics will offer audiology, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, infections disease, oncology, orthopedic surgery, pain medicine, pulmonology, rheumatology, and urology.

Construction cost is estimated at more than $37 million.

