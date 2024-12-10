Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn., marked the topping off of its new neurosciences facility, according to a news release.

The $838 million, 500,000-square-foot Adams Neurosciences Center will feature two new patient towers with 184 beds, an expanded emergency department, intensive care units, and rehabilitation services.

The project started construction in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2027.