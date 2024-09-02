Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: A naturally lit, centralized waiting and registration area serves the second floor and allows light and color to filter down to the first floor through art-filled floor openings.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: The first floor includes healthcare services such as physical therapy/rehabilitation, mental health, dental care, and imaging services.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: The interior design elements feature natural colors, rich materials and textures, and art to embrace all cultures and make everyone feel welcome.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: A monumental stair anchors and connects the two-story public space, which serves all the clinics and services.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: The facility’s Community Zone houses a demonstration/teaching kitchen to promote healthy living and Eskenazi’s Food as Medicine mission.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: The facility and landscaping are tied together with a “ribbon motif” that is visible in both the building’s exterior envelope, interior stair, and landscaping. This ribbon celebrates the coming together of Eskenazi Health, the Marion County Public Health Department, and the community to create a facility that brings a new standard to community-based healthcare design.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: The new campus transformed a formerly paved area into lush green space with an urban garden, walking trails, and community plaza.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus: The 12-acre campus features three distinct entrances: a drop-off entry, corner street entry, and community garden plaza entry, ensuring easy access for patients, visitors, and staff.

The Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus serves Indianapolis’ Northeast Corridor, bringing healthcare services to an underserved neighborhood that faces chronic unemployment, low life expectancy, and long-standing disinvestment.

Opened in April on a 12-acre site, 95,000-square-foot facility offers a comprehensive approach to healthcare and community development.

In addition to providing primary care, mental health services, OB/GYN, and other medical treatments, the campus houses resources such as a retail pharmacy, dental and eye care, and financial counseling services.

Additionally, it serves as a community hub with a tech center, teaching kitchen, café, and multipurpose space for educational and social gatherings.

Collaborative design process

Community input was integral to the design process, influencing multiple decisions, including the interior design strategy. For example, the facility’s soothing color palette is inspired by natural elements, including sunflowers, apricots, lavender, and agave.

Four color schemes are utilized throughout the building in different departments, such as an agave color scheme in the rehabilitation therapy unit and an apricot color scheme in the pharmacy.

Additionally, Eskenazi led a significant art initiative to deliver original art throughout the facility, further tying the campus and community together.

The campus features 92 uniquely curated artworks designed by 52 Indianapolis artists, including 35 artists having lived or worked in the neighborhood.

Architectural features

The architectural design of the campus is guided by the principles of “reaching out” and “welcoming in.” The building’s form and materials are intentionally designed to be inviting and accessible to the community, while also providing a sense of security and stability.

For example, a prominent “ribbon” motif, visible on the exterior and interior, symbolizes the collaboration between Eskenazi Health, the Marion County Public Health Department (Indianapolis), and the community.

Furthermore, the building’s layout prioritizes safety and security by featuring clear lines of sight and controlled access points while still maintaining patient privacy. Multiple entrances include a dedicated drop-off area and a community garden plaza to enhance the patient experience and ensure easy access.

Inside, the first floor houses physical therapy/rehabilitation, mental health, dental care, and imaging services, as well as community offerings including financial counseling services, a pharmacy, and nutrition services.

The second floor houses the Eskenazi Health Center Grande, a Federally Qualified Health Center. The clinic features six standardized clinic modules for efficiency and flexibility, including 73 exam rooms, 28 consultation rooms for mental health services, dietitians, social workers, and a medical-legal partnership.

Additionally, the second floor also includes optometry services and an optical shop along with podiatry and chiropractic services.

Promoting hospital wayfinding

The interior is designed to be intuitive, with centralized public spaces that promote wayfinding and create a welcoming atmosphere while natural light floods the building, contributing to a healing environment.

To foster an inviting atmosphere, the facility offers diverse seating options within its public areas, including rocking chairs positioned near windows overlooking the community gardens.

Conversely, large communal tables encourage social interaction and a sense of community among visitors.

Achieving LEED certification

The Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus has achieved USGBC’s LEED Silver certification through the incorporation of sustainable materials, numerous green spaces, a green building roof, and efficient building systems.

Additionally, the campus’ extensive green space includes an urban garden that supports the on-site café and teaching kitchen and a walking trail along an urban creek.

Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus project details

Completion: April 2024

Owner: Eskenazi Health

Total building area: 95,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $55 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $580/sq. ft.

Architect: ArcDesign, Moody Nolan

Interior designer: StudioAxis

General contractor: Turner Construction

Engineers: Loftus Engineering (MEP), JPS Consulting Engineers, (structural and civil), Merritt Chase (landscape architecture)

Builder: Turner Construction

Art consultant: 60 on Center, Ganggang

Medical equipment planner: ArcDesign

Signage and Wayfinding Design: ArcDesign

Art/pictures: Local Artists

AV equipment/electronics/software: Diversified (AV)

Carpet/flooring: Patcraft, Milliken, Shaw Contract, Mannington Commercial, Eco Surfaces, Johnsonite/Tarkett

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong

Doors/locks/hardware: Allegion

Fabric/textiles: Carnegie, Momentum, Designtex, Architex, Maharam

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Business Furniture/Steelcase, OfficeWorks, Purposeful Design

Handrails/wall guards: Acrovyn

Lighting: ESL Spectrum

Signage/wayfinding: Cardinal Manufacturing Company Inc.

Surfaces—solid/other: Corian, Cambria, Wilsonart, Fenix, Octopus Products, Abet Laminati, Formica, Dal Tile, Louisville Tile, Emilgroup, Lumicor

Wallcoverings: Wolf Gordon, Momentum

