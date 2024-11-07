AdventHealth Cancer Institute: The MRI therapy room is outfitted with LED lights to enable the patient to choose from a variety of colorful lighting options during a procedure.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute: In the infusion area, the central care team area has views into patient care spaces to ensure attentiveness and comfort.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute: The cancer institute offers semi-private infusion bays with views to the outdoors and the landscaped rooftop patio. Dividers between the bays feature wood and natural stone accents, curved shapes, and translucent panels to allow natural light into the space.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute: The rooftop patio is located directly off the infusion area and provides a peaceful retreat for patients, families, and staff.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute: A concourse with seating runs east to west along the north-facing façade of the facility. The space is anchored on the west by the entry lobby and on the east side of the facility by an outpatient services drop-off and entrance. Visitors enter individual clinics and departments directly from the concourse.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute: The new facility brings cancer care treatment modalities under one roof to enhance patient experience and convenience.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Merriam, Kansas

Opened in March, the AdventHealth Cancer Institute in Merriam, Kan., offers a comprehensive cancer care model that enhances patient and caregiver experiences, streamlines workflows, optimizes infrastructure, and advances innovative treatments.

Bringing all aspects of cancer care under one roof, the center includes physician consultations, imaging, infusion sessions, radiation treatments, laboratory testing, and a diagnostic breast center.

Cutting-edge cancer care environment

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as an MRI linear accelerator, the institute enables more precise cancer treatment.

Hoefer Welker (WHERE), the architecture and interior design firm on the project, delivered a design that integrates natural elements to create a soothing environment that promotes healing.

For example, the 2-story entry lobby blends biophilic-inspired architectural lines and natural materials to create a soothing environment. A concierge-style front desk welcomes patients while the light sculpture, “Protection,” hangs overhead and symbolizes a comforting blanket.

Additional features of the project include intuitive wayfinding, outdoor healing gardens and terraces, and specific colors to reduce stress.

AdventHealth Cancer Institute project details

Location: Merriam, Kan.

Completion date: March 2024

Owner: Shawnee Mission Medical Center Inc.

Total building area: 70,322 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $44.8 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $637

Architect: Hoefer Welker

Interior designer: Hoefer Welker

General contractor: JE Dunn

Engineers: Bob D Campbell (structural), Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting (civil/landscape), FSC Inc. (life safety), Hoefer Welker (plumbing and engineering oversight), Professional Service Industries Inc. (geotechnical engineering services)

Builder: JE Dunn

