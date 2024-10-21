Beauty Boss & The Ivy: Afternoon light cascades through the entrance of The Ivy, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy: The Ivy’s wavy wood-look soffit above the IV lounge showcases an intricate design and craftsmanship.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy: The durable stone island in the center of The Ivy is surrounded by a textural green tile and lounge chairs for maximum comfort.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy: An exterior view of the project showcases both spaces, including the elegant arched entry of Beauty Boss (right) and the striking green entrance to The Ivy (left).

Beauty Boss & The Ivy: Italian-inspired arches lead to the relaxing treatment rooms in Beauty Boss.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy: Beauty Boss (right) features an approachable retail space, a staircase leading to the owner’s VIP treatment room and office, and arches that draw you in. The Ivy (left) features a wavy soffit that overlooks the IV lounge, a check-in desk, and plenty of natural light from the ceiling-height windows.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy: The VIP treatment room in the mezzanine of Beauty Boss features built-in custom seating and artwork showcasing women’s forms and photography from the owner’s travels in Italy.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy, Gilbert, Arizona

Injection studio Beauty Boss and The Ivy, a luxury intravenous (IV) lounge offering IV therapy and injections for health and wellness, are collocated in Gilbert, Ariz.

Beauty Boss includes a retail area, waiting area, private injection rooms, VIP treatment room, and private office and training room. The Ivy includes a waiting area, coffee station, and IV lounge.

Hospitality inspired clinic features

Owner Denise Walsh, master injector and founder of Beauty Boss & The Ivy, worked with interior design firm House of Form (Phoenix) to deliver a hospitality inspired aesthetic for the 3,000-square-foot, taking inspiration from Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The exterior design of both Beauty Boss & The Ivy are different from one another and deigned to coincide with the color palette reflecting each interior space. For example, The Ivy has a green exterior, which complements the flooring in the entry.

Additionally, Beauty Boss has an arched entrance, which is repeated in the interior corridors.

Creating distinctive clinic interiors

Inside, design details include a wavy soffit that’s wrapped with a wood-like wallcovering in The Ivy. The uplighting in the arched hallway in Beauty Boss adds depth and drama to the arches leading to the injection suites.

The nurses’ island at The Ivy serves as medical storage and is designed as an intentional “kitchen island” with a decorative stone countertop with waterfall edges and an eye-catching chandelier.

The furniture and material selections were chosen to balance health and cleanability requirements and the desire not to feel like an institutional medical center. Features include gold stainless-steel medical tables with brass finishes in the injection suites.

Beauty Boss & The Ivy project details

Project location: Gilbert, Ariz.

Completion: February 2024

Owner: Denise Walsh

Total building area: 3,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: approximately $1.2 million

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: Reset Studios

Interior designer: House of Form

General contractor: Overton Builders

Art consultant: House of Form

Art / Pictures: Personal Images, The Poster Club, Burke Décor, The Paper Collective, Crate and Barrel, Shutter and Frame, West Elm

Flooring: Shaw Contract, Bedrosians Tile

Ceiling/wall systems: Overton

Fabric/textiles: Momentum, Designtex

Furniture—seating/case goods: Lulu and Georgia, Burke Décor, Bludot

Lighting: Cedar and Moss, Koncept, In Common With, Huey

Signage/wayfinding: Fast Signs

Surfaces—solid/other: Portola Paints (plaster finish), Wilsonart (plastic laminate wood look), Arizona Tile (quartz countertops), Bedrosians and Tilebar (tile accents)

Décor: Afloral, CB2, Mcgee & Co., Megan Molten Shop, Pottery Barn, West Elm

Mirrors: Anthropologie, West Elm

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.