Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent, Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent will bring a new 58,000-square-foot facility to Chatham, Ontario, Canada, for children with physical, developmental, and communication challenges.

The single-story replacement building will be double the size of the current facility and house a range of specialized rehabilitation, therapeutic, recreational, and social services.

The exterior will feature brick and terra-cotta block cladding and a sloped roof. Emphasizing inclusivity, the facility design will include wide, accessible hallways and waiting areas that offer both social and private options to accommodate diverse needs.

Biophilic elements in healthcare

Biophilic elements, including an enclosed landscape courtyard and integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, will also be prioritized to improve healing by fostering a calming connection to nature.

The interior design will also include terrazzo flooring inlaid with native wood species such as maple and sassafras, large windows, and skylights.

The color palette will include vibrant accents inspired by the local fauna of the Carolinian forest, Lake St. Clair Marshes, and the Thames River and contrasting tones used in door frames and wall panels to aid in wayfinding.

Montgomery Sisam Architects prioritizes sustainability

The project team, including design firm Montgomery Sisam Architects (Toronto), will integrate sustainable building systems, including a geothermal field and triple-glazed windows, to ensure long-term adaptability to meet the evolving needs of the community.

 

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent project details

Location: Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Completion date: Early 2026

Owner: Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation

Total building area: 58,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architecture firm: Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc.

Interior design firm: Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc.

General contractor: Norlon Builders

Engineer: EXP (structural), Chorley & Bisset (mechanical and electrical), MTE (civil)

Medical equipment planner: RX Solutions

Art consultant: LeuWebb Projects

 

