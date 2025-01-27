Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: The Family Resource Center will be located next to the lobby and central courtyard, providing clear sightlines and seamless communication between all three spaces. Wood finishes and natural light will help deliver a welcoming environment while flexible furniture arrangements cater to various family activities.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: The therapy pool will support diverse therapeutic activities and programs. Windows in the space will offer a connection to the outdoors while maintaining a calming and adaptable environment which prioritizes the user privacy. An observation space for parents will sit behind glass, directly across from low, child-height windows looking into the garden.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: The lobby design will balance functionality with a warm, inviting aesthetic. Inspired by native flora, leaf inlays will be featured in the terrazzo flooring, while neutral tones and vibrant accents will aid in wayfinding. The millwork and seating elements will address a diversity of client needs, including places to store sensory games and books and a variety of seating types.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: The center will integrate an Early-ON (a network of child and family centers funded by the Government of Ontario) Child & Family Center, providing free drop-in programs for caregivers and children. Large child-height windows will bring daylight into the multipurpose room, creating an uplifting and engaging environment.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: A fully enclosed courtyard will provide a safe space for children to play outdoors under close supervision while their parents wait for appointments or visit the adjacent family resource center. Features include a labyrinth-patterned paving surface designed for play and a shade canopy.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: The main entrance canopy will offer protection from the elements and ensure easy accessibility. The layout will be designed to ensure seamless transitions for visitors, helping to alleviate feelings of anxiety

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent: The building’s façade will showcase a combination of brick and profiled terra-cotta panels. Large window openings will animate the façade by offering views into the colorful and light-filled interiors. The sloped roof reflects the local vernacular, while the butterfly motif symbolizes transformation and resilience, a central theme of the Children’s Treatment Centre.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent, Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent will bring a new 58,000-square-foot facility to Chatham, Ontario, Canada, for children with physical, developmental, and communication challenges.

The single-story replacement building will be double the size of the current facility and house a range of specialized rehabilitation, therapeutic, recreational, and social services.

The exterior will feature brick and terra-cotta block cladding and a sloped roof. Emphasizing inclusivity, the facility design will include wide, accessible hallways and waiting areas that offer both social and private options to accommodate diverse needs.

Biophilic elements in healthcare

Biophilic elements, including an enclosed landscape courtyard and integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, will also be prioritized to improve healing by fostering a calming connection to nature.

The interior design will also include terrazzo flooring inlaid with native wood species such as maple and sassafras, large windows, and skylights.

The color palette will include vibrant accents inspired by the local fauna of the Carolinian forest, Lake St. Clair Marshes, and the Thames River and contrasting tones used in door frames and wall panels to aid in wayfinding.

Montgomery Sisam Architects prioritizes sustainability

The project team, including design firm Montgomery Sisam Architects (Toronto), will integrate sustainable building systems, including a geothermal field and triple-glazed windows, to ensure long-term adaptability to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent project details

Location: Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Completion date: Early 2026

Owner: Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation

Total building area: 58,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architecture firm: Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc.

Interior design firm: Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc.

General contractor: Norlon Builders

Engineer: EXP (structural), Chorley & Bisset (mechanical and electrical), MTE (civil)

Medical equipment planner: RX Solutions

Art consultant: LeuWebb Projects

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.