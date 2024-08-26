Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: An expansive therapy area features exterior views, large, suspended pendants, and exposed ceilings.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: The recovery area includes wood materials, light neutral colors with a nature-inspired accent color, and ample natural light.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: Patient rooms are highlighted with a neutral surround with integrated storage for supplies. Linear lighting helps highlight entries to the patient rooms while thoughtful placement avoids direct lighting as patients are being transported.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: Natural lighting, exterior views, and enhance the user experience at this family waiting area.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: Organic patterning referencing bone tissue emphasizes vertical circulation on all levels and is also reflected in the suspended lighting. A nature-inspired color palette creates a calming environment for families during surgery and recovery.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: The dining area provides natural lighting for families and staff. Nature-inspired artwork including rural landscapes, forests, and water references to add color and interest.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: At the main entrance, visitors have a clear view to the reception desk and adjacent dining area. A seating area offers views into the centrally located chapel through narrow slot windows.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: Forte Sports Medicine operates the rehabilitation and performance fields/courts as part of its care services.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: The Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital campus consists of three distinct clinical facilities and a primary parking structure, all unified in a cohesive design.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel: With its signature white canopy and blue-tinted glazing, the primary entrance provides an easily identifiable front door to the complex.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Of Carmel In Indiana: Photo Tour

Editors’ note: Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel is one of the facility tours at the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo, Oct. 5-8 in Indianapolis. For more information and to register, visit hcdexpo.com.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital, Carmel, Indiana

The Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel in Carmel, Ind., is a 235,400-square-foot medical campus dedicated to orthopedic specialty care and sports medicine for high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.

Opened in February 2022, the complex includes a 86,675-square-foot hospital, operated by Franciscan Health (Indianapolis); 83,800-square-foot medical office building (MOB), operated by Forte Sports Medicine (Carmel); and joint-venture 64,960-square-foot ambulatory surgery center.

In addition, a 664-space parking garage with a pedestrian bridge is cohesively integrated into the campus.

Bringing rehabilitative research, surgery, and care together

The facility provides research, surgical, and rehabilitative orthopedic care in an area with growing demand, located in Indiana’s fourth most populous county, where the population has increased by 26 percent since 2010.

As an orthopedic care center of excellence, it includes inpatient and outpatient care services, as well as a specialty rehabilitation center.

A dedicated research center enables surgeons to explore innovative techniques, products, and approaches to corrective orthopedic surgeries and procedures.

Interior design strategies

Embracing a Lean design approach, the project team, including MSKTD & Associates (Indianapolis) and Four Point Design (Indianapolis), guided stakeholders from Franciscan Health and Forte Sports Medicine through a collaborative visioning process and design charrette.

This effort yielded an aesthetic that combines pre-cast concrete panels, blue-gray metal panels, and blue glazing for a cohesive and unified design.

Color inspiration is found in the healing imagery of nature. Specifically, a palette of vibrant blues and greens, wood tones, and neutral hues are found throughout the facility.

Organic patterning inspired by the forms found in bones and muscles are used in materials including metal feature panels, glass film, and wall protection panels to highlight vertical circulation.

In the clinic spaces, which feature a large quantity of exam rooms, designers utilize strategically placed color in paint and upholstery to identify waiting areas and care stations. Floor patterns feature accent color bands to support clinic identity.

Integration of natural lighting was also a priority on the project with full-height glass in patient rooms and the therapy space. The post-anesthesia care unit features partial height glass at the patient bays.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital of Carmel project details

Project location: Carmel, Ind.

Completion date: February 2022

Owner: Joint venture between Franciscan Alliance and Forte Sports Medicine

Total building area: 235,439 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $104 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $350-$440/sq. ft.

Architect: MSKTD & Associates

Interior designer: Four Point Design

General contractor: Tonn & Blank Construction

Engineers: CE Solutions (structural), IMEG (MEP), Cripe (civil), WGI (parking)

Art consultant: Insite Art Consultants

Medical equipment planner: Cripe

Art/pictures: Insite Art Consultants

Carpet/flooring: Interface, Mannington Commercial, Patcraft

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong

Fabric/textiles: Arc Com, Carnegie, Designtex, Mayer, Stinson, Maharam

Window Treatment/Cubicle curtains: Standard Textiles

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Wieland, Knu Contract, Carolina, Kimball

Handrails/wall guards: Construction Specialties

Headwalls/booms: Amico

Surfaces—solid/other: Corian, Meganite

Wallcoverings: Designtex, Momentum Textile & Wallcovering

Sports Flooring: Encore

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.