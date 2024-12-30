Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: Dedicated workspace and break rooms allow staff to have the proper support and rest they need to assist patients to the best of their abilities.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: Patient lounge spaces provide a variety of seating options including tables and lounge chairs for patients to socialize. Fireplaces evoke homelike sensibility, and porches that include operable windows allow patients access to fresh air while still being observed by the clinical team.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: The state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital stands as a testament to innovation and community alignment, with patient comfort and healing at the forefront

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: The Empower + Experience Center includes a smart home hub, living in place resources, and adaptive gaming facilities, aimed at catering to patients' post-stay rehabilitation.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: With a strong ethos of connecting patients to nature, each of the 76 patient rooms offers views of the hospital’s surrounding environment. This serves to enhance the healing process while providing patients with exceptional comfort and an inspiring atmosphere.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: Even in areas without outdoor views, the facility's design incorporates biophilic elements such as outdoor imagery and natural wood throughout the interiors, seamlessly integrating natural elements in tandem with art to promote wellness. Each floor's design caters to the specific requirements of its patients, including floor-specific color coding for improved wayfinding.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital: Good Shepherd is designed with a bright aesthetic utilizing warm wood features, plenty of natural light, and an open layout, promoting connectivity and fostering a healing atmosphere.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, Center Valley, Pennsylvania

Architecture and interior design firm FCA (Philadelphia) collaborated with developer KRN Development (Memphis, Tenn.), consultant Pure Project Management (Philadelphia), and rehabilitation services provider Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network (Allentown, Pa.) to envision the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Center Valley, Pa.

The new-build, greenfield hospital extends Good Shepherd’s services throughout the Allentown region, operating as the organization’s primary inpatient rehabilitation center. With its opening, Good Shepherd relocated its primary services to this new facility. This transition offers a more peaceful rural setting to promote healing. However, the original, more urban, location will remain open to provide outpatient services to the surrounding community.

Space for technology

The facility houses an Empower + Experience Center, an innovative technology demonstration and education space, allowing patients to engage with the latest technologies and services to augment their lives.

The new center blends modern design, including outdoor views in every patient room and the use of biophilic materials, with state-of-the-art, patient-centric solutions—such as a smart home hub, living-in-place resources, and adaptive gaming facilities—to create a hub within the hospital campus.

The new greenfield facility features 76 private rooms, with on-site amenities and services including a cafe and full-service kitchen, meditation chapel, imaging services, therapy gyms, and activities garden.

With patient healing and comfort at the forefront, Good Shepherd stands as a testament to innovation, community alignment, and wellness design.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, project details

Location: Center Valley, Pa.

Completion date: July 2023

Owner: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network

Total building area: 124,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: FCA

Interior designer: FCA

