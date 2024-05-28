Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center: A neutral color palette, featuring creams, blues, and natural wood tones is juxtaposed against HMH’s trademark blue accent paint, working alongside antibacterial materials (for high-contact surfaces) to create a calm and comfortable atmosphere. Mirrored layouts across patient rooms leave providers with a sense of familiarity in disparate care spaces.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center: Exam room aesthetics are kept clean and simple, with minimal furniture, calming hues, and a deliberate absence of stand-out accents, emphasizing the focus on care and creating a serene environment for patients. Sliding wooden doors with frosted glass maximize available space and simultaneously create an efficient size module to maximize the number of available exam rooms, increasing patient access.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center: Unique welcome areas in individual practices streamline the check-in process; once patients check-in via the main lobby, they can simply notify staff that they’ve arrived when visiting other areas of the facility.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center: Each clinic entry is designed as a portal, clad in wood-look finishes and introducing a unique wall color (gray, green, blue, teal, or orange) that’s used throughout that specific suite. The corridor side of each portal also includes a decorative light fixture, visually denoting entrances to specific practices.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center: The wood-faced felt feature wall and ceiling in the main lobby and corridor take advantage of the taller bay height in the former retail setting. The installation includes LED lighting and a metal trim system, organizing panel sizes across the wall and ceiling.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center at Eatontown In New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH; Eatontown, N.J.) collaborated with Philadelphia-based firm FCA on the expansion of its outpatient practices.

Built to increase access to services as part of a broader hub-and-spoke strategy, the Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center at Eatontown emerges as the first iteration of this initiative.

Opened in 2022, the 45,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB) occupies a former Direct Shoe Warehouse and an adjacent Toys-R-Us store.

Adaptive reuse of retail

A model for the future of HMH’s multispecialty ambulatory care centers, the location merges various practices into a single facility, including cardiology, primary care, imaging, neurology, labs, physical therapy, and women’s oncology.

On the exterior, the redesign incorporates prominent signage and blue awnings, tying the space’s visual identity back to HMH’s iconic branding elements for easy recognition.

Inside, a neutral color palette evokes a calming ambiance, while wood-faced acoustic panels add a touch of elegance and help minimize noise created by the high ceiling heights from the former retail space.

Prioritizing patient flow

The design team aimed to optimize layout and space utilization for enhanced patient flow. Specifically, centrally located kiosks allow for a seamless check-in experience, reducing friction across practices. An east/west concourse provides access to many of the primary clinical spaces, while north/south corridors offer ancillary access to more specialized care services.

Dedicated colors and decorative light fixtures denote wayfinding paths and visually identify key entry points.

The center’s interior aims to group related clinics, such as OB/GYN and women’s oncology, to enhance privacy and create more insular, dedicated waiting areas. Color-coordinated hallways aid in wayfinding, with dedicated hues introduced to demarcate specific suites.

For example, warm neutral and gray tones signify dermatology and breast surgery hallways, with bright green and teal assigned to imaging and lab suites. Adult and specialty services use the HMH branded blue, while OB/GYN and pediatric suites utilize warm blue and bright orange respectively.

Moving into dedicated exam rooms, sliding wood-framed doors with frosted glass provide privacy, but remain opaque enough to communicate the light and energy of adjacent corridors.

In order to develop a streamlined patient experience and more efficient workflows, the design team also consulted with community representatives on process mapping for patients, visitors, and staff.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center at Eatontown project details

Location: Eatontown, N.J,

Completion date: September 2022

Owner: Hackensack Meridian Health

Total building area: 45,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $11.431 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $254

Architect: FCA

Interior designer: FCA

General contractor: LF Driscoll Healthcare LLC

Engineers: PWI Engineering (MEP), O’Donnell & Naccarato (structural)

Builder: LF Driscoll Healthcare LLC

Medical equipment planner: FCA

Carpet/flooring: Forbo/Patcraft

Ceiling/wall systems: Frasch, Stratawood acoustic linear wood felt panels

Handrails/wall guards: Construction Specialties

Lighting: Metalux, Axis, Lithonia, Sonneman, Pablo Des, Gotham, Lithonia, Fry Reglet

Signage/wayfinding: Vista Signs

Surfaces—solid/other: Corian / Formica

Wallcoverings: Levels

Other: Alur (glazed partition)

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.