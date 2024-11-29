Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: A sense of lightness and transparency will welcome patients at the Women's Health Institute lobby that links the inpatient and outpatient women’s services.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: The Women’s Health Institute courtyard was designed around physical therapy and exercise to help women in inducing labor.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: Decks will overlook a central courtyard at the Women's Health Pavilion.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: The Women’s Health Pavilion will mix high-performance materials such Low-e glass and composite paneling with traditional materials like wood and travertine.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: The Surgical Pavilion lobby is designed with comfort and calming in mind. The use of natural materials, access to daylight and soft finishes are intended to decrease patients’ anxiety.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: The campus will be made up of several buildings, new and existing, connected by a network of landscaped parks and courtyards. The Wellness Village concept is inspired by Orange County’s mild climate and outdoor lifestyle, balancing indoor and outdoor healing environments to create a continuum of care that is unique to its place.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: The Hospital Pavilion lobby is designed to welcome patients and visitors with ease and comfort, providing reception and registration within a calm and caring presence.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: A marketplace food experience with indoor-outdoor dining terraces and healthy food options provides opportunities for refreshment and restoration.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus: A second-floor deck in the Cancer and Digestive Health courtyard will allow low-risk patients and caregivers to connect with the outdoors.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus, Irvine, California

The Hoag Hospital Irvine expansion at the Sun Family Campus, in Irvine, Calif., reimagines the modern healthcare facility to prioritize specialized care, connections to nature, and a comprehensive patient experience.

Specially, the master-planned concept will replace the traditional model of a centralized midrise hospital surrounded by parking with a green, pedestrian-friendly campus that balances multiple low-scale buildings with open spaces and healing gardens.

Sun Family Campus expansion details

Expected to be completed in 2026, the $1 billion Hoag Hospital Irvine expansion will include new specialty care centers for surgical innovation, cancer, digestive health, and women’s health, in addition to dedicated urgent care services for cancer patients.

The six new buildings will house 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms, and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities.

Goals of the expansion center on three core themes: elevating the patient experience, recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and defining and building the future of health.

Landscape design for healthcare campus

To achieve these goals, the project team, including architecture and interior design firm LPA (Irvine, Calif.), will create a blend of buildings and landscape to leverage the local climate and allow patients, providers, and families to connect with their environment, both visually and physically.

For example, natural daylight and views of gardens will be provided in all patient rooms, staff respite zones, family areas, and communal spaces.

Additionally, outdoor spaces will be integral parts of the continuum of care, available for dining, gathering, therapeutic movement, quiet reflection, and meditation.

The project will utilize building materials to further enhance the biophilic connection, including travertine stone and warm wood toned panels in the interiors, exteriors and landscape.

This “high-touch” material palette will contrast with a “high-tech” curtainwall glass and fiber cement panels that speak to the facility’s cutting-edge research and advanced care.

For a Q+A with Lead Designer Franco Brown, principal and design director at LPA, on the project, go here.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus project details

Project location: Irvine, Calif.

Completion date: 2025-2026

Owner: Hoag

Total building area: 500,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $700,000 (project cost $1 billion)

Cost/sq. ft.: $1,200

Architecture firm: LPA Design Studios

Interior design firm: LPA Design Studios

General contractor: McCarthy

Engineers: KPFF (structural and civil), Tk1sc (MEP and low voltage), LPA Design Studios (structural, MEP)

Landscape architect: LPA Design Studios

Builder: McCarthy

Medical equipment planner: MEQA

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.