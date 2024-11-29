Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus, Irvine, California

The Hoag Hospital Irvine expansion at the Sun Family Campus, in Irvine, Calif., reimagines the modern healthcare facility to prioritize specialized care, connections to nature, and a comprehensive patient experience.

Specially, the master-planned concept will replace the traditional model of a centralized midrise hospital surrounded by parking with a green, pedestrian-friendly campus that balances multiple low-scale buildings with open spaces and healing gardens.

Sun Family Campus expansion details

Expected to be completed in  2026, the $1 billion Hoag Hospital Irvine expansion will include new specialty care centers for surgical innovation, cancer, digestive health, and women’s health, in addition to dedicated urgent care services for cancer patients.

The six new buildings will house 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms, and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities.

Goals of the expansion center on three core themes: elevating the patient experience, recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and defining and building the future of health.

Landscape design for healthcare campus

To achieve these goals, the project team, including architecture and interior design firm LPA (Irvine, Calif.), will create a blend of buildings and landscape to leverage the local climate and allow patients, providers, and families to connect with their environment, both visually and physically.

For example, natural daylight and views of gardens will be provided in all patient rooms, staff respite zones, family areas, and communal spaces.

Additionally, outdoor spaces will be integral parts of the continuum of care, available for dining, gathering, therapeutic movement, quiet reflection, and meditation.

The project will utilize building materials to further enhance the biophilic connection, including travertine stone and warm wood toned panels in the interiors, exteriors and landscape.

This “high-touch” material palette will contrast with a “high-tech” curtainwall glass and fiber cement panels that speak to the facility’s cutting-edge research and advanced care.

For a Q+A with Lead Designer Franco Brown, principal and design director at LPA, on the project, go here.

Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, Sun Family Campus project details

Project location: Irvine, Calif.

Completion date: 2025-2026

Owner: Hoag

Total building area: 500,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $700,000 (project cost $1 billion)

Cost/sq. ft.: $1,200

Architecture firm: LPA Design Studios

Interior design firm: LPA Design Studios

General contractor: McCarthy

Engineers: KPFF (structural and civil), Tk1sc (MEP and low voltage), LPA Design Studios (structural, MEP)

Landscape architect: LPA Design Studios

Builder: McCarthy

Medical equipment planner: MEQA

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.