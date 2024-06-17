Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary: An expansive lounge offers residents a space to mingle and participate in activities and is connected to the residential wings. Each wing consists of its own identifying colors in the form of wayfinding graphics to make it easy for the veterans to navigate.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary: The PACT provider work area features wood-look luxury vinyl tile flooring and acoustic ceiling tiles with suspended felt acoustic baffles to keep noise levels down to ensure a quiet working environment. A glass wall connects the work area to the staff lounge, bringing in natural light and views to the outdoors.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary: The waiting areas are thoughtfully positioned along the exterior windows, maximizing exposure to natural light and offering soothing views.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary: Windows in the two-story atrium bring in light and strategically frame views to the outdoors, providing a serene backdrop for veterans and visitors sitting in the first- and second-floor waiting areas.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary: A welcoming feature wall and ceiling, crafted from warm wood with colorful accents, is a focal point for patients and visitors entering the clinic.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary: The front entry façade features copper-colored metal panels and a pattern of overlapping slot windows, creating a strong feature element that highlights the entry. The building's form at the main entry is angled to provide additional shade to the lobby.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary In Florida

The 237,000-square-foot project blends a modern, Florida-inspired design with sustainable design strategies.

Opened in October 2023, the Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary serves Jacksonville, Fla.’s 130,000 veterans.

The facility replaces two outdated VA clinics to consolidate and upgrade services, enhancing primary and mental health care while expanding radiology, optometry, audiology, and specialty services for Jacksonville veterans.

The 193,500-square-foot outpatient clinic features the VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model of care, offering patient-driven and personalized team-based treatment.

The clinic houses 101 patient rooms, with 12 designated for women and 62 for mental health care. Additionally, a walk-in clinic, imaging services, 2,200-square-foot rehabilitation gym, and six physical therapy patient rooms are included.

Connected by a covered walkway, an adjacent 28,500-square-foot domiciliary provides residential rehabilitation, substance abuse, and mental health services. The residential facility houses 30 beds and 19 resident support rooms.

Hoefer Welker delivers design inspired by Florida’s coastal landscape

The project design, by Hoefer Welker (Kansas City, Mo.), draws inspiration from local rivers, beaches, and the nearby Atlantic Ocean to incorporate soothing water tones and warm, neutral accents.

Specifically, the building’s clinic front façade and interior spaces feature striated metal panels and light-filled atriums. Hallways and departments are named after local rivers for easy wayfinding, reflecting the facility’s commitment to enhancing veterans’ healthcare experience.

The front façade features a pattern of overlapping slot windows and striated metal panels in two shades of copper, echoing the natural striations of sand, waves, and boardwalks along Jacksonville’s rivers. This design element creates a strong, iconic entry silhouette and provides additional shade to the main lobby.

Inside, the lobby and two-story atrium feature wood planks and a soothing palette of blues, greens, and warm sandy colors.

Green Globes certification for sustainability

This project earned two Green Globes certifications for New Construction. Specifically, the project’s building orientation and limited glazing are designed to mitigate solar heat gain, reducing energy use by 28 percent.

Additionally, features such as shaded outdoor treatment spaces at the clinic and domiciliary and resident gardens at the domiciliary provide operational savings and enhance veterans’ health and wellness.

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary project details

Project location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Completion date: October 2023

Owner: US Federal Properties

Total building area: 237,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $76.2 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $321

Architect: Hoefer Welker

Interior designer: Hoefer Welker

General contractor: Meyer Najem Construction

Engineers: Bob D. Campbell & Co. (structural), Sain (civil), Smith & Boucher (MEP), Protection Engineering Consultants (antiterrorism and force protection design), FSC Inc. (life safety)

Builder: Meyer Najem Construction

Art consultant: VA provided

Medical equipment planner: VA provided

Landscape Architect: LAND3 Studio

Signage Consultant: ASI Signage Innovations

