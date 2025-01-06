Monkland Orthodontic Clinic: Lighting throughout the clinic includes recessed fixtures housed within the wooden ceiling system. The grid system adds texture and depth to the design, complementing the sleek, modern elements of the clinic.

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic: The mint-green cabinets, paired with sleek, durable countertops offer ample storage while maintaining the clinic’s modern aesthetic.

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic: The treatment room features a ceiling grid of natural wood that brings texture and warmth to the clinical space while concealing technical systems.

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic: A hallway shows the transition from public to private spaces, with green velvet curtains softening the entrance to the treatment rooms. The design incorporates wood framing and translucent glass partitions to maintain privacy while allowing light to filter through. Metalwork details and high-end craftsmanship ensure the design aligns with the clinic’s residential concept.

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic: The reception area is designed to feel more like a living room than a typical clinic with custom olive green velvet seating and a custom walnut desk. The original white brick fireplace remains a focal point, blending seamlessly with wood shelving that showcases art and books.

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic, Montreal

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic, designed by interior design firm Atelier Échelle (Montreal), transforms an orthodontic clinic in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood of Montreal into a warm, homelike space.

Located in a century-old building, the 830-square-foot clinic combines modern medical functionality with original architectural features. For example, the reception area resembles a living room, complete with custom velvet seating and warm-toned flooring. A fireplace, preserved from the building’s original design, adds a sense of domestic comfort, while a finely crafted walnut desk introduces contemporary elegance.

In the clinical areas, fluted glass partitions maintain privacy while allowing light to pass through. The ceiling features wooden boxes to conceal equipment while offering visual interest for patients.

White oak and walnut mill work tie the interior together, creating a comfortable and intimate atmosphere that redefines the typical clinical experience.

Monkland Orthodontic Clinic project details

Location: Montreal, Canada

Completion date: February 2023

Owner: Dr. Genevieve Lemieux

Total building area: 830 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $300,000

Cost/sq. ft.: $360

Architect: Table Architecture

Interior designer: Atelier Echelle

General contractor: Sylvain Mahaits

Engineer: Benjamin Jumeau

Builder: Sylvain Mahaits

Medical equipment planner: Patterson Dental

Carpet/flooring: Atelier du Bois

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Mesure (Furniture) Foutu Tissu (Upholstery)

Lighting: Lambert et Fils

Surfaces—solid/other: Ciot

Metalwork : Arrebeuri

Plumbing Fixtures: Batimat

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.