Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The second-floor nursing gallery features circulation space and study nooks to support individual study and group learning activities. Study spaces were designed to offer relaxation and respite, with lounge-style furniture as well as natural materials and softer color palettes. The nursing galleries also have views into other areas of learning/practice to support demonstration, community learning, and a supportive team environment.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The first-floor nursing gallery features corridor space and vertical circulation to the second floor via the grand staircase.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The multicohort learning studios were spaces designed for flexibility and collaborative learning. Cohort studios and seminar labs will be equipped with multifunctional furniture and AV solutions. Tables and chairs are easily reconfigurable to accommodate not only a variety of teaching styles, but also multiple student group collaboration arrangements. Supportive design elements such as moveable partitions and interactive and standard whiteboards will be used to aid a wide variety of user’s needs.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The design includes state-of-the-art technology with simulation equipment and the ability to adapt/evolve the nursing learning experience. Within the simulation lab, students are provided the opportunities for hands-on experience that can prepare them for just about any type of real-world situation.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The second level of the nursing gallery serves as a student lounge and study area with ample daylighting, views to the outside, and a variety of seating types for individual study and collaborative learning.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The Missoula facility exterior’s materiality and color scheme convey a striking and contrasting aesthetic, all while seamlessly integrating within the serene pastoral backdrop of the site. The building's design and placement establish a primary pedestrian courtyard, offering a sunlit and sheltered entrance in consideration of the prevalent cold winter winds.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The Kalispell facility’s material composition harmoniously complements the surrounding terrain, exhibiting a natural patina that seamlessly integrates with the region’s picturesque natural surroundings, characterized by its abundant lakes, majestic mountains, and expansive forests.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The exterior front entry of The Great Falls facility features a horizontal pattern inspired by the predominantly flat landscape but with vertical elements within the overall pattern representing waterfalls in the area.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The Bozeman facility is defined by a vertical exterior pattern mirroring the patterns seen on the Bridger Mountains and Palisade Falls. Panel folds create a perception of variation of color and light (shadows/mid tones/highlights) depending on vantage point and time of day.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities: The Billings facility features a horizontal pattern and colors inspired by the Rimrocks, which are geological rimrock sandstone formations that characterize the Billings area.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities In Montana

Seeking to provide comprehensive nursing education to meet the growing need for nurses across Montana, Montana State University (MSU) embarked on a project to develop learning facilities in five different locations—a facility on its campus in Bozeman, Mont., and facilities in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula, Mont.

Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell (Billings, Mont.) and CO Architects (Los Angeles) were chosen as the design leads for all five projects with local contractors Langlas & Associates (Billings), Martel Construction (Bozeman), Sletten Construction (Great Falls), Swank Enterprises (Kalispell), and Jackson Contractor Group (Missoula) serving as the construction leads for each respective project.

Emphasizing connection and community

Designed specifically for the education of nursing professionals, each building will feature multiple classrooms, simulation and research laboratories, nursing galleries, study spaces, and landscaped areas with walking paths and green space.

The project’s guiding principles include emphasizing a feeling of one college across the five locations; reinforcing the connection to the university and its land-grant mission; expressing an inclusive, family-like culture and community; promoting occupant health and well-being; crafting adaptable learning spaces; anticipating growth, curricular evolution, and technological advancements; and committing to building performance and holistic sustainable design.

To emphasize a feeling of one campus across locations, much of the programming is consistent with a “kit of parts” establishing the overall built program. The intent was to create a cohesive visual language that identifies each building as part of the MSU Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing while endowing each building with its own regional expression in terms of form, color, and façade pattern. For example, each facility has a front porch, a learning studio, and a nursing gallery, but design variables are inspired by the different regional geological landscapes, such as the metal paneling/cladding on the exterior of the buildings.

To create community, social spaces and nursing galleries add circulation throughout the buildings as well as add a variety of study locations. Student study spaces offer relaxation and respite, with lounge-style furniture as well as natural materials and softer color palettes. These areas foster a calming environment with large windows and views that create a connection to

All locations are slated to be complete by fall 2026.

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities project details:



Location: Five locations in Montana including Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula

Completion date: Fall 2026

Owner: Montana State University, Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing

Total building area: Billings, 26,100 sq. ft.; Bozeman, 25,459 sq. ft.; Great Falls, 17,029 sq. ft.; Kalispell, 16,036 sq. ft.; Missoula: 20,687 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Billings, $19.6 million; Bozeman, $24.8 million; Great Falls, $14.8 million; Kalispell, $15.6 million; Missoula, $17.1 million

Architect: Cushing Terrell and CO Architects

Interior designer: Cushing Terrell and CO Architects

General contractor: Langlas & Associates (Billings), Martel Construction (Bozeman), Sletten Construction (Great Falls), Swank Construction (Kalispell), Jackson Construction (Missoula)

Engineer: Cushing Terrell, Major Geothermal (geo-field engineering services)

Medical equipment planner: NoliWhite

Simulation equipment selection and coordination: NoliWhite

Project liaison: Jennifer James Consulting

Acoustical engineer: Big Sky Acoustics

Audio/video design: TEECOM

Signage/wayfinding: MSU standards

Carpet/flooring: Milliken Carpet, Florida Tile, Emser Tile, Tarkett

Ceiling/wall systems: Longboard

Exterior cladding: Morin

Casegoods: Carolina Milemarker Modular Casework

Surfaces: Living Stone

Acoustics: Kirei, Acoufelt, Fsorb, Turf

