Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities In Montana

Seeking to provide comprehensive nursing education to meet the growing need for nurses across Montana, Montana State University (MSU) embarked on a project to develop learning facilities in five different locations—a facility on its campus in Bozeman, Mont., and facilities in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula, Mont.

Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell (Billings, Mont.) and CO Architects (Los Angeles) were chosen as the design leads for all five projects with local contractors Langlas & Associates (Billings), Martel Construction (Bozeman), Sletten Construction (Great Falls), Swank Enterprises (Kalispell), and Jackson Contractor Group (Missoula) serving as the construction leads for each respective project.

Emphasizing connection and community

Designed specifically for the education of nursing professionals, each building will feature multiple classrooms, simulation and research laboratories, nursing galleries, study spaces, and landscaped areas with walking paths and green space.

The project’s guiding principles include emphasizing a feeling of one college across the five locations; reinforcing the connection to the university and its land-grant mission; expressing an inclusive, family-like culture and community; promoting occupant health and well-being; crafting adaptable learning spaces; anticipating growth, curricular evolution, and technological advancements; and committing to building performance and holistic sustainable design.

To emphasize a feeling of one campus across locations, much of the programming is consistent with a “kit of parts” establishing the overall built program. The intent was to create a cohesive visual language that identifies each building as part of the MSU Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing while endowing each building with its own regional expression in terms of form, color, and façade pattern. For example, each facility has a front porch, a learning studio, and a nursing gallery, but design variables are inspired by the different regional geological landscapes, such as the metal paneling/cladding on the exterior of the buildings.

To create community, social spaces and nursing galleries add circulation throughout the buildings as well as add a variety of study locations. Student study spaces offer relaxation and respite, with lounge-style furniture as well as natural materials and softer color palettes. These areas foster a calming environment with large windows and views that create a connection to

All locations are slated to be complete by fall 2026.

 

Montana State University, Nursing Education Facilities project details:


Location: Five locations in Montana including Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula

Completion date: Fall 2026

Owner: Montana State University, Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing

Total building area: Billings, 26,100 sq. ft.; Bozeman, 25,459 sq. ft.; Great Falls, 17,029 sq. ft.; Kalispell, 16,036 sq. ft.; Missoula: 20,687 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Billings, $19.6 million; Bozeman, $24.8 million; Great Falls, $14.8 million; Kalispell, $15.6 million; Missoula, $17.1 million

Architect: Cushing Terrell and CO Architects

Interior designer: Cushing Terrell and CO Architects

General contractor: Langlas & Associates (Billings), Martel Construction (Bozeman), Sletten Construction (Great Falls), Swank Construction (Kalispell), Jackson Construction (Missoula)

Engineer: Cushing Terrell, Major Geothermal (geo-field engineering services)

Medical equipment planner: NoliWhite

Simulation equipment selection and coordination: NoliWhite

Project liaison: Jennifer James Consulting

Acoustical engineer: Big Sky Acoustics

Audio/video design: TEECOM

Signage/wayfinding: MSU standards

Carpet/flooring: Milliken Carpet, Florida Tile, Emser Tile, Tarkett

Ceiling/wall systems: Longboard

Exterior cladding: Morin

Casegoods: Carolina Milemarker Modular Casework

Surfaces: Living Stone

Acoustics: Kirei, Acoufelt, Fsorb, Turf

 

