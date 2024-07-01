Northside Medical Snellville: The waiting room for the ambulatory surgery center is accented in variations of Northside’s blue brand color and a textural wood-like wall to bring warmth to this interior space.

Northside Medical Snellville: Sun-lit breakrooms provide much needed respite for staff to recuperate and have a moment to themselves or to socialize with one another.

Northside Medical Snellville: Clinical areas are generously sized and have clean, and crisp textures for the flooring and wall colors.

Northside Medical Snellville: The waiting room for the women's imaging has residential-inspired decorative lighting and lounge seating, which is designed to be moved around to accommodate larger families or children in the waiting area.

Northside Medical Snellville: In the ambulatory surgery center, a light-filled prep and recovery area provides a soothing neutral space with warm wood accents around the care team station.

Northside Medical Snellville: Inside the women's imaging suite, soft watercolor textures colors and gentle curves in the floor patterns and artwork provide interest in the corridors.

Northside Medical Snellville: A double-height lobby connects both floors of the MOB, while a glass-enclosed staircase encourages occupants to take the stairs.

Northside Medical Snellville: Northside’s signature light-filled lobby is designed to serve as a central amenity for the patients, visitors, and staff alike.

Northside Medical Snellville: The project is designed to connect with the surrounding mixed-use development, with pedestrian-friendly access and a large exterior porte-cochère attached to the ambulator surgery center.

Northside Medical Snellville In Georgia

Northside Medical Snellville in Snellville, Ga., brings outpatient care from Northside Hospital’s network of facilities and healthcare providers to the rapidly growing community of Snellville.

Part of the Grove mixed-use development, the new facility is designed as an extension of the area’s developing city center to provide a welcoming, warm environment that reflects the Northside brand as well as the surrounding community.

Howell Rusk Dodson Architects, HLGstudio prioritize hospitality design

The new two-story MOB embodies a hospitality-driven environment with local artwork, a large hotel-like lobby space, live plants, and large format porcelain tile on the two story feature wall and a texture wood wall behind the reception desk.

The architecture by Howell Rusk Dodson Architects (Atlanta) and interior design by HLGstudio (Atlanta) reflect the region’s landscape with natural colors for the exterior materials such as clay brick and muted colors on the metal accents.

The patient-centric ambulatory surgery center and women’s imaging suites located inside the Northside Medical Snellville feature comforting hues of soft blues, warm neutral tones, and woodgrain accents that evoke a hotel-like atmosphere. The thoughtful layouts benefit patients and staff with efficient circulation for staff and a private and convenient exit path for patients after procedures.

Ambulatory Surgery Center, Women’s Imaging design

Both the ambulatory surgery center and women’s imaging area are designed to blend with the building’s public space design drivers as well as provide a seamless Northside experience for a cohesive patient experience, with branding elements that cater to these specific patient populations.

For the waiting room of the ambulatory surgery center, dark wood and bold blues are used to anchor the interior space and convey a cozy and calming space. The women’s imaging department features organic forms in the floor patterns and residential-style furniture.

Northside Medical Snellville project details

Project location: Snellville, Ga.

Project completion date: October 2023

Owner: Northside Hospital

Total building area: 35,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Confidential

Cost/sq. ft.: Confidential

Architect: Howell Rusk Dodson Architects

Interior designer: HLGstudio

General contractor: Batson-Cook Construction

Engineer: Newcomb and Boyd (MEP), Wallace Design Collective (structural)

Art/pictures: Art Initiative

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.