Orthopedic Clinic Sant Joan Institute: Each consultation room door features bold, playful typography, enhancing wayfinding and adding a distinctive design element to the clinic’s brand identity.

Orthopedic Clinic Sant Joan Institute: The modular furniture designed by Rai Pinto Studio includes a display for a pediatric helmet.

Orthopedic Clinic Sant Joan Institute: The colorful reception desk pairs with the playful, custom lettering of “Institut Sant Joan,” designed by Arauna Studio.

Orthopedic Clinic Sant Joan Institute: The reception and exhibition areas feature a vibrant color scheme, with yellow welcoming visitors at the front desk and blue platforms showcasing orthopedic devices.

Orthopedic Clinic Sant Joan Institute, Barcelona, Spain

Interior design firm Rai Pinto Studio (Barcelona, Spain; and New York) worked with Sant Joan Institute to deliver a new pediatric orthopedic clinic in Barcelona.

Opened in February 2024, the 1,600-square-foot includes a reception area, waiting space, four exam rooms, and prosthetics lab.

Child-friendly design, wayfinding

The overall design aims to reflect the facility’s orthopedic focus, including custom furniture inspired by how orthopedics help support the body.

Designed by Rai Pinto Studio, the furniture pieces feature modular structures enhanced with added extensions and attachments, such as additional support to tables and chairs, symbolizing the supportive role of orthopedic prosthetics.

This design approach, paired with child-friendly colors (including bright yellow, terracotta red, and blue) and building block-inspired shapes (such as cylinders, arches, circles, and squares), creates a welcoming and playful environment throughout the clinic.

Color also guides the layout, with yellow for reception, blue for exhibition areas, and terracotta red for consultation rooms.

Block imprints from the entryway design are repeated in the corridor’s wooden wall.

Orthopedic Clinic Sant Joan Institute project details

Project location: Barcelona, Spain

Completion date: February 2024

Owner: Institut Sant Joan

Total building area: 1,600 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Interior designer: Rai Pinto Studio

Graphic designer: Arauna Studio

Photography: Pol Viladoms

Carpentry: Fusteria AR

Lighting consultant: Joan Alsina

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.