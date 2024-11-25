Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: The light-filled atrium is an organizing element, connecting various departments and creating a welcoming environment for patients and visitors.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: The building envelope modulates its fenestration from an energy conservation standpoint to ensure minimal heat gain and maximize usable daylight. Consequently, the south and west facades use insulated glass units to minimize heat gain.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: Following the Breitfuss model, the 9-story structure integrates emergency care, ambulatory care, and surgical departments on the lower floors. The upper levels house inpatient rooms.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: Warm, healing colors such as soft brown and beige with green highlights, as well as natural materials including locally sourced granite, are used in the public areas and patient rooms to reduce stress and promote healing.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: Extending the existing floor plate resulted in a consistent circulation spine across all floors. With a modular spine on each floor, wayfinding within the large hospital complex is efficient, and optimal daylighting is achieved throughout.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: The healthcare facility includes private patient rooms ranging in size from 160-180 square feet, which deviates from conventional Indian healthcare planning that prioritizes multipatient wards to maximize bed count.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: The adaptive reuse project had to tackle several challenges, such as fixed deck-to-deck heights, narrow and inefficient floor plates, and a lack of accessible respite areas for patients and caregivers. The design team augmented services through strategic programming and zoning by extending the existing floor plate, adding 10 feet along the courtyard’s internal periphery and planning the departments around it.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital: The hospital design reinterprets the Breitfuss model with a compact layout focused on seamless transitions and minimizing walking distances through efficient planning and strategically grouping similar functions nearby. This functional distribution is reflected in the building’s physical appearance, which shows the distinction of the upper floors housing inpatient rooms from the lower floors, separated by a service deck.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, India, is a 430-bed tertiary care facility for oncology, neurology, and cardiology services.

The hospital aims to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare to the growing middle-class population in Kanpur and surrounding areas.

By reusing an existing building, the adaptive reuse project was able to be completed in 18 months.

Evidence-based design strategies

The design prioritizes evidence-based strategies, such as promoting operational efficiency by minimizing walking distances for staff and visitors.

Programmatically related functions are strategically grouped for proximity. Specifically, the 9-story structure situates emergency, ambulatory, and surgical departments on the lower floors, ensuring streamlined workflows.

A central, light-filled atrium serves as both a visual anchor and organizational hub, connecting departments while fostering a calming environment.

A courtyard enhances the patient experience by providing positive distractions, contributing to a tranquil atmosphere throughout the hospital.

Hospital poised to achieve LEED Gold status

The Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital is set to achieve a USGBC LEED Gold Healthcare rating for energy efficiency.

The building envelope modulates its fenestration to ensure minimal heat gain and maximize usable daylight.

Consequently, the south and west façades use insulated glass units to minimize heat gain. Furthermore, more than 20 percent of the total energy load is being offset by solar panels, which also meet the entire water heating demands of the facility.

Paras Yash Kothari Memorial Hospital project details

Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Completion date: January 2024

Owner: Paras Healthcare Private Limited

Total building area: 430,000 sq. ft.

Architecture firm: Creative Designer Architects

Engineer: Creative Designer Architects

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.