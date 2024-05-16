Parker Performance Institute, Frisco, Texas

The Star, the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, is home to several specialized centers, including Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy and Research.

In July 2023, the Frisco, Texas, development welcomed its newest player, The Parker Performance Institute, a sports and rehabilitation clinic inside the Baylor therapy and research facility, both designed by Perkins&Will (Dallas).

Owner Parker University, a private university focused on healthcare in Dallas, opened the Parker Performance Clinic to extend specialized care beyond its campus.

The approximately 9,000-square-foot clinic, housed on the seventh floor, extends specialized care beyond Parker University’s campus in Dallas, offering North Texans a high-tech environment for athletic performance and training, as well as treatment of neurological disorders, traumatic brain injury, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Multidisciplinary care for neurological, sports performance

The new institute houses specialized clinicians, chiropractic experts, and students who integrate neuroscience into physical rehabilitation, tailoring plans to diverse patients, including veterans, athletes on the path to recovery, and individuals seeking performance-enhancing healthcare.

To reflect the institute’s multifaceted approach to care, the project team created two distinct zones.

The first is the performance zone: an open, communal space with the energetic ambiance of a training gym for sports physicals, return-to-sport programs, athlete coordination enhancement (ACE), and functional movement baseline assessments. The second is the healing zone: a serene, more private, spa-like space for neurology and musculoskeletal treatments.

Contemporary design aesthetic

The elongated space has a simple, cool-neutral palette and sleek, contemporary look, conveying the high-end experience of care offered at the institute.

Visitors enter at the performance zone, where turf flooring, dark metal accents on the walls, and an exposed ceiling create an energized, modern gym aesthetic.

Natural light streaming in through tall windows and bouncing from mirrors invigorates the open training area.

A continuous ribbon of light on the ceiling identifies the central circulation spine, which serves as a threshold between the two zones.

This path is defined in part by a detailed feature wall with interchangeable shelving to display products including supplements to assist with body recovery and revitalization.

Organized zones for treatment and healing services

The healing zone comprises clean, bright pods of treatment rooms equipped with neurological and visual equipment used for light therapy, vertigo treatment, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

This area includes two massage rooms, seven chiropractic adjustment rooms, a consultation room, medical office space, and staff break room, as well as tools for advanced rehabilitation such as dynamic posturography, virtual reality, and 3D diagnostics.

With customizable color-changing circadian lighting, these rooms address individual patients’ needs in a welcoming, personalized environment, supporting both the physical and emotional facets of performance and recovery.

 

Parker Performance Institute project details

Location: Frisco, Texas

Completion date: July 2023

Owner: Parker University

Total building area: 9,200 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: Perkins&Will

Interior designer: Perkins&Will

General contractor: Skiles Group

Engineer: Purdy-McGuire

Builder: Skiles Group

Medical equipment planner: Perkins&Will

Carpet/flooring: PDL Floor Designs, Rubber Flooring Systems

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong World Industries

Doors/locks/hardware: Dallas Door and Supply Co.

Handrails/wall guards: PDV Associates

Lighting: Architectural Lighting Alliance

Signage/wayfinding: Fastsigns

Surfaces—solid/other: Woodhaus

Wallcoverings: Designtex, Shahan and Sons

Other: Universal Glass Co.

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.