NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: The design of the playground and equipment supports safe independent play and social activities for enhanced developmental well-being.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: For safety and privacy, an enclosed playground for children has been built on the roof. Studies show play and other techniques help ease anxiety in children, helping them to recover faster.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: Decentralized nurses’ stations have minimal or no physical barriers between staff and patients, enabling staff to develop trust with patients and to be more involved in day-to-day activities while still allowing observation of and quick access to potentially hazardous behavior. A room behind glass is available to concentrate on paperwork, charting, or for staff decompression.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: The hospital incorporates single-occupancy rooms, which allow more patient flexibility, enhance patient privacy, and reduce disruptions and incidents related to a shared patient bedroom. Ligature-resistant furniture, fixtures, and other elements ensure the safety of patients and staff.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: To maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle in the future, the facility includes a functioning kitchen to allow patients to develop the skills needed for nutrition and food preparation.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment CenterL NDI has space for more than 60 pediatric patients. The hospital has an outdoor play area on the second floor as well as classrooms for inpatients, an indoor playroom, computer room, and a lounge with ping pong tables.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: Medical/psychiatric patient rooms provide space for behavioral health patients to be examined, observed, and treated for non-acute medical conditions.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: Because some patients spend as long as six months in the facility, there are also rooms for non-psychiatric procedures, from ophthalmology to physical exams. Staff can render the glass doors and windows of these rooms opaque with a simple flick of a switch to ensure privacy for an exam.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: Nature-inspired elements and artwork reflect the overall design concept, imparting positive distractions for patients in the lobby and throughout the facility.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center: Built in the heart of the city in Indianapolis, the NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center soars seven-stories high instead of sprawling horizontally, like many traditional psychiatric hospital designs.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute And Advanced Treatment Center, Indianapolis

In building its first mental hospital since 1952, the state of Indiana sought not only a state-of-the-art mental health facility but also a foundation for a re-engineered mental health system.

Additionally, the state wanted the hospital to be a new landmark building on a tight urban campus in Indianapolis.

The 239,000-square-foot NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center (NDI) in Indianapolis features a vertically oriented building on a centralized site for diagnosing and developing treatment plans for patients and moving them into appropriate treatment settings within the community or state mental health system.

BSA LifeStructures and project team collaborates with caregivers

Working in collaboration with mental health practitioners, the project team, including architecture firm BSA LifeStructures (Indianapolis) created a non-institutional environment with an open-concept design.

Laminated safety glass walls and partitions maintain spatial separations while allowing for visibility and natural light. The floorplans are separated into neighborhoods to allow for a small-community feel.

Interior finishes include calming nature-inspired colors and natural textures, while tunable LED lighting and controllable window blinds in patient bedrooms allow staff to alter light intensity and hues to create calming environments and support patients’ natural circadian rhythms.

Unique among mental hospitals for its vertical configuration, the seven-story NDI manages to achieve security goals without impeding operations.

For example, elevators and stairwells are carefully controlled to allow patient populations, which range in age from children to elderly and include a wide range of mental health conditions, to remain securely separate while also allowing staff to have easy access to all areas.

An enclosed rooftop playground gives children a safe and secure space to play.

NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center project details

Location: Indianapolis

Completion date: March 2019

Owner: Indiana Finance Authority

Total building area: 239,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $118 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $494

Architecture firm: BSA LifeStructures

Interior design: Four Point Design

Engineering: BSA LifeStructures

Builder/contractor: Pepper Construction

