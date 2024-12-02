Student Health and Counseling Center: The SHCC has been carefully situated in the northern residential district of the campus. It replaces the UC Riverside’s former Student Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services spaces, which were located in aging 1960s-era buildings south of the new site.

Student Health and Counseling Center: The Well—UC Riverside’s health promotion and education department—and Basic Needs, which assists students with essential health needs and provides for students with food insecurity issues, have satellite spaces within the new SHCC facility.

Student Health and Counseling Center: Natural materials, including specialty wood ceilings throughout the counseling center, are emblematic of a variety of biophilic design strategies incorporated throughout the SHCC to support well-being.

Student Health and Counseling Center: In support of the counseling services located on the second floor, a meditation deck overlooks the nearby Box Springs Mountains. This space complements the other outdoor areas throughout the facility that serve as key points of connection to nature for student patients and staff alike.

Student Health and Counseling Center: A second main entry, located off the central courtyard, provides easy access for students walking to the SHCC from the academic campus, dining, and residence halls to the south. An exterior courtyard provides a place for respite, conference center break-out space and serves as an outdoor community resource for the campus.

Student Health and Counseling Center: Three universal clinic modules were developed as part of the Student Health Services wing. Individual entries direct students to urgent care services, women’s health services, and general treatment services.

Student Health and Counseling Center: UC Riverside’s Student Health Services department now has a dedicated medical wing within the new SHCC that includes 25 exam rooms.

Student Health and Counseling Center: A spectrum of soft blue, yellow, and green pastel colors decorate walls in the first- and second-floor lobbies, a nod to the calming effects of nature to create a welcoming space for patients.

Student Health and Counseling Center: The project incorporates multiple entries to provide enhanced accessibility for students, staff, and visitors. The main entrance that provides vehicular access for drop-offs is located on the front of the facility and is highly visible from the main thoroughfare of West Linden Street.

Student Health and Counseling Center, Riverside, California

The Student Health and Counseling Center (SHCC) at the University of California, Riverside (UC Riverside) in Riverside, Calif., provides a holistic approach to wellness for students.

Designed by HGA (Santa Monica, Calif.), the two-story facility brings together health services in a single location for the first time on the university’s campus, creating a seamless experience within walking distance from residence halls.

The new SHCC houses upgraded healthcare spaces to support medical, mental health, and well-being services including primary care, women’s health, laboratory, pharmacy, counseling offices, and a conference center.

A connection to nature is infused throughout the project to further the theme of wellness, such as access to daylighting and outdoor spaces.

Additional features include natural interior finishes, such as a custom wood art wall and other wood design accents, and a soothing paint palette of soft blue, yellow, and green pastel tones .

Evidence-based design principles

HGA utilized evidence-based practices and gathered input with key UC Riverside stakeholders to ensure all departments can work together synergistically within the new healthcare environment.

This guided several design decision, such as relocating laboratory services adjacent to the clinics for improved connectivity and communication between clinicians and lab staff.

Clinical and psychological services are supported by on-site imaging, a lab, pharmacy, and food pantry, as well as conference and educational facilities.

Student Health and Counseling Center project details

Location: Riverside, Calif.

Completion date: September 2023

Owner: University of California, Riverside

Total building area: 39,450 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: HGA

Interior designer: HGA

General contractor: Turner Construction

Engineers: HGA (MEP/low voltage), KPFF (structural and civil), Antonio Acoustics (acoustic)

Builder: Turner Construction

Medical equipment planner: HGA and Merserve Consulting, medical equipment specifier (for UCR)

Landscape architect: MIG

AV equipment/electronics/software: Advanced Cable Solutions Inc.

Carpet/flooring: Tangram Interiors

Ceiling/wall systems: Martin Brothers, Partition Specialties

Doors/locks/hardware: REW Inc.

Fabric/textiles: Interior Services

Furniture: Seating: GMBI, ISEC Inc.

Handrails/wall guards: ISEC Inc., GEM Iron and Metal Inc.

Lighting: Performance Lighting Systems

Signage/wayfinding: SKA (SKA is the designer not the manufacturer)

Surfaces—solid/other: ISEC Inc.

Wallcoverings: Silverado Tile and Stone (tile); Tiferet Finishes (paint)

