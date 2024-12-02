Student Health and Counseling Center, Riverside, California

The Student Health and Counseling Center (SHCC) at the University of California, Riverside (UC Riverside) in Riverside, Calif., provides a holistic approach to wellness for students.

Designed by HGA (Santa Monica, Calif.), the two-story facility brings together health services in a single location for the first time on the university’s campus, creating a seamless experience within walking distance from residence halls.

The new SHCC houses upgraded healthcare spaces to support medical, mental health, and well-being services including primary care, women’s health, laboratory, pharmacy, counseling offices, and a conference center.

A connection to nature is infused throughout the project to further the theme of wellness, such as access to daylighting and outdoor spaces.

Additional features include natural interior finishes, such as a custom wood art wall and other wood design accents, and a soothing paint palette of soft blue, yellow, and green pastel tones .

Evidence-based design principles

HGA utilized evidence-based practices and gathered input with key UC Riverside stakeholders to ensure all departments can work together synergistically within the new healthcare environment.

This guided several design decision, such as relocating laboratory services adjacent to the clinics for improved connectivity and communication between clinicians and lab staff.

Clinical and psychological services are supported by on-site imaging, a lab, pharmacy, and food pantry, as well as conference and educational facilities.

 

Student Health and Counseling Center project details

Location: Riverside, Calif.

Completion date: September 2023

Owner: University of California, Riverside

Total building area: 39,450 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: HGA

Interior designer: HGA

General contractor: Turner Construction

Engineers: HGA (MEP/low voltage), KPFF (structural and civil), Antonio Acoustics (acoustic)

Builder: Turner Construction

Medical equipment planner: HGA and Merserve Consulting, medical equipment specifier (for UCR)

Landscape architect: MIG

AV equipment/electronics/software: Advanced Cable Solutions Inc.

Carpet/flooring: Tangram Interiors

Ceiling/wall systems: Martin Brothers, Partition Specialties

Doors/locks/hardware: REW Inc.

Fabric/textiles: Interior Services

Furniture: Seating: GMBI, ISEC Inc.

Handrails/wall guards: ISEC Inc., GEM Iron and Metal Inc.

Lighting: Performance Lighting Systems

Signage/wayfinding: SKA (SKA is the designer not the manufacturer)

Surfaces—solid/other: ISEC Inc.

Wallcoverings: Silverado Tile and Stone (tile); Tiferet Finishes (paint)

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.