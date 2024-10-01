Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building: The project will include a 14-bed infusion center with floor-to-ceiling windows that promote healing through natural light.

Image 4/5: Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building: The facility as a central hub, consolidating ambulatory services from eight different locations, while offering a uniform yet flexible clinic arrangement and patient- and family-focused waiting areas filled with natural light and comfortable seating.

Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building: Highly efficient floor plates, with three identical pods using an onstage/offstage model, add increased levels of privacy throughout. Each pod will have its own designated check-in, check-out, waiting and central clinician work area. Patient check-ins will utilize a different accent color per floor for ease of wayfinding.

Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building: The MOB is being purpose-built to consolidate oncology and other specialty care into a single building, expanding services and enhancing the patient experience.

Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building, Attleboro, Massachusetts

Established in 1913, Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.) has served as a cornerstone of the Greater Attleboro community, offering comprehensive healthcare to its patients from infancy through adulthood.

Admitting 7,700 patients and attending to more than 51,000 emergency room visits and 315,000 medical office visits annually, the hospital is a vital healthcare provider in the region.

Hospital rebranding

In 2023, Sturdy Memorial Hospital rebranded to Sturdy Health, marking a shift toward expanded community care.

As part of this vision, the owner embarked on a $50 million project to construct a 60,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB) focused on two of the most acute service needs for the community: oncology and specialty care, including cardiology, gastrointestinal, general surgery, pain management, and urology.

Expected to be completed in 2025, the MOB will be located across from the main entrance of the existing hospital, framing the entry drive. A new climate-controlled breezeway will connect the MOB to the main hospital for ease of access to advanced ancillary services.

Defining features of clinic architecture

The simple articulation of the upper floors, with their large vertical windows, is informed by the industrial history of Attleboro. The building mass is broken up by large areas of glazing that visually reach out to the community.

The finely detailed “box” compliments the color and mass of the existing campus buildings. The main entrance cuts back to clearly denote the building entry while providing protection for patients being picked up or dropped off.

In addition, patient spaces, visitor rooms, and the staff parking area include highly visible campus signage, simple lighting that alludes to natural daylight and other improved wayfinding tools that enhance the patient, visitor, and staff experience.

Sturdy Health is partnering with real estate advisory firm Redgate (Boston) on the project.

Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building project details

Location: Attleboro, Mass.

Completion: 2025

Owner: Sturdy Health

Total building area: 60,000-plus sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $50 million

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: NBBJ

Interior designer: NBBJ

General contractor: DPR Construction

Builder: Consigli Construction

Carpet/flooring: Chilewich, Nora

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong

Doors/locks/hardware: ModTrax, Masonite Architectural, Von Duprin, Assa Abloy

Fabric/textiles: Knoll Textiles, Carnegie Fabrics

Handrails/wall guards: Inpro Corp

Lighting: Axis, Tech-Lighting, Foscarini

Signage/wayfinding: DCL

Surfaces—solid/other: Solid and Laminate- LG Hi-Macs, Wilsonart, 3Form. Tile- Creative Materials, BestTile

Wall coverings: Rampart

