Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: The façade featuring traditional, neo-classically influenced exterior design faces the campus, and welcomes students into the atrium lobby.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: The anatomy lab has space dedicated for 15 cadaver stations and features ample exterior light. Adjacent support spaces include specimen work rooms and locker facilities.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: The open and expansive second-floor lobby offers numerous gathering areas and is adjacent to the third-floor entrance to the simulation center.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: Debriefing space in the assessment lab allows groups to meet in the center of the room and discuss their experiences and the procedures. Photo Credit:

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: Eight bed skills labs are designed for group skills training and debriefing. These rooms are sized to accommodate groups of students to practice skills on manikins.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: The multipurpose/ flex learning labs provide a place to practice task training and show procedures. The rooms are fitted with medical gases so that manikins can be utilized for specific simulation scenarios.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University: The facility’s Center for Interprofessional Engagement and Simulation One features several control centers and simulation patient rooms. Here, educators control the simulation manikins that are the centerpiece of medical simulations.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee

The Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., opened its doors in April and welcomed its first class this fall.

Belmont University opened the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine for incoming medical students, as well as provide a simulation center for interdisciplinary training.

Totaling 198,000 square-feet and six stories, the medical school includes four skills labs, an assessment lab, eight simulation patient rooms, 24 simulation exam rooms, inpatient and community pharmacies, assisted daily living lab, two virtual reality labs, four multipurpose flax labs, two learning studios, microscope lab, and anatomy lab suite.

Additionally, the facility houses event and community spaces, a media study center, two lecture classrooms, two lecture halls, student lounge, 10 medical society group rooms, and study rooms.

Medical school design inspired by campus’ neoclassical architecture

The exterior design aesthetic responds to the existing campus’s neoclassical architecture established by the historic Belmont Mansion.

This style features limestone cladding and ornate detailing common among buildings of this period. The new facility exterior celebrates this aesthetic using elaborate, multistory classical columns, an abundance of windows and detailed cornicework.

The interior design contrasts the exterior by showcasing modern wood detailing, multistory atrium spaces that feature two-story glass walls, terrazzo floors with a circular design motif, and clusters of various seating types. For example, seating areas outside key educational spaces allow students to wait and converse in between sessions in a comfortable setting.

Layout designed to support interactive learning

Included in the first and second floors are two 200-seat tiered collaborative learning theaters; flexible event space; two 208-seat flex-learning spaces designed for collaborative group activities; and admission and student affairs offices.

The third and fourth floors house the Center for Interprofessional Engagement and Simulation, totaling 65,000 square-feet. It includes fully simulated hospital rooms with debrief space; preparation clinic space; inpatient and community pharmacies; supply support; immersive, assessment, and skills labs; technology and resources to provide students with interdisciplinary experiential learning.

Pharmacy students can simulate providing medications to nursing and medical students that are running active patient simulations. Additionally, patient lifts located in the patient rooms allow physical and occupational therapy students to train in moving patients alongside nursing and medical students during simulations.

Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University project details

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Completion: April 2024

Owner: Belmont University

Total building area: 198,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: ESa

Interior designer: ESa

General contractor: RC Mathews

Engineer: Ross Bryan Associates, IC Thomasson (MEP)

Medical equipment planner: SM&W (Shen, Milsom and Wilke, LLC)

Simulation planning consultant: SimHeath Group

AV equipment/electronics/software: SM&W (Shen, Milsom and Wilke LLC)

Carpet/flooring: J+J Flooring, Shaw Contract, Platform Surfaces, Terroxy, Interface, Kahrs

Ceiling/wall systems: USG, Armstrong

Doors/locks/hardware: Hager, Best, Allegion

Fabric/textiles: Luum, Designtex

Furniture-seating/casegoods: CBI Workplace Solutions

Handrails/wall guards: Inpro

Headwalls/booms: Modular Services Company

Lighting: Sesco Lighting

Signage/wayfinding: Signcraft

Surfaces—solid/other: Corian, Daltile, Wilsonart

Wallcoverings: MDC, Bolta, Fabritrak

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.