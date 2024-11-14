UC Davis Health California Tower In Sacramento

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.), which has served the Sacramento region for more than 150 years, is making a $3.7 billion investment in the development of the new California Tower to transform its healthcare platform for a higher-acuity future.

The 14-story California Tower ensures maximum flexibility to accommodate future technologies and surge events, with a total of 334 beds, representing a mix of acuity-adaptable, intensive care, and medical/surgical bed types; 12 hybrid operating rooms; and two rooftop helipads.

Patient rooms prioritize adaptability for the future

More than 250 acuity-adaptable patient rooms are being designed to easily convert from medical/surgical to intensive care license in case of a surge including a pandemic, wildfire, or other large-scale disaster.

The California Tower blends into its urban neighborhood with a 10,000-square-foot rooftop garden, inclusive spaces and public-oriented programming, while its design concept, “Confluence,” reflects the diverse community and regional landscape. The Confluence concept celebrates and emphasizes the productive coming together of peoples, as well as the Sacramento and American Rivers, which form the city’s distinctive topography.

The idea of confluence is further reinforced by pedestrian movement across the site as well as through various grids of existing buildings and streets. The concept reveals itself at all scales of the project, from the siting, orientation, and façade expression to the interior architecture of public and private spaces, in colors and materials drawn from the region’s natural and cultural life.

 

UC Davis Health California Tower project details

Location: Sacramento, Calif.

Completion date: 2030

Owner: University of California Davis Health (UC Davis Health)

Total building area: 910,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $1.2 million (project cost: $3.7 billion)

Cost/sq. ft.: $1,300

Architect: SmithGroup

Interior designer: SmithGroup

General contractor: McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Engineers: Siegried (civil). Mazzetti (mechanical and plumbing) Silverman & Light (electrical), Degenkolb (structural)

Builder: McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Art consultant: Deanna Marsh Studio

Medical equipment planner: McCarthy EQUIP

 

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.