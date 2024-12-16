Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, Bentonville, Arkansas

Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness in Bentonville, Ark., aims to redefine what a fitness center can provide members with spaces to gather, learn, reflect, and move to support their health and well-being goals.

Opened in January, the 360,000-square-foot facility is located on the retailer’s home office campus and replaces the existing Walton Life Fitness Center.

Programming of the center aims to make “taking time for yourself” barrier-free, including on-site childcare while parents partake in activities, mobility and recovery resources to prevent injury, and classes including scuba certification.

Home for recreation, health, and self-care

Duda/Paine Architects (Durham, N.C.) worked closely with Walmart to deliver its vision for Whole Health. The center was designed to connect associates to nature by offering views to the outdoors and using natural materials such as mass timber in the central commons, which houses resources for self-care, family support, and community engagement.

Anchor programs including racquet sports, aquatics, recreation, and fitness are laid out on the main circulation path where members can observe educational and mindfulness activities that encourage holistic well-being.

The center also includes lounges and social spaces where members can observe educational, mindfulness, and other activities.

Connecting users to nature through design

The center’s design aesthetic uses simple forms to create the massing of the building with an abundance of windows to provide views to the local landscape.

For example, the indoor tennis façade folds out to produce views of the sky and provide indirect lighting.  Windows along the south frame views to the ponds and greenway.

Additionally, the project embraces sustainable design features including energy-efficient façades and building systems and locally sourced materials such as cross-laminated timber in the roof structures.

Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness project details

Location: Bentonville, Ark.
Completion date:  January 2024
Owner: Walmart
Total building area: 360,000 sq. ft.
Total construction cost: Not disclosed
Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed
Architect: Duda/Paine Architects
Interior designer: Duda/Paine Architects
General contractor: Flintco
Engineers: Fast + Epp (structural); ARUP (MEP)
Art/pictures: Walmart Corporate Real Estate Team
Carpet/flooring: Mohawk Group, Ecore Athletic & Tarkett Sports, Laykold
Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong Ceilings
Doors/locks/hardware: Allegion
Fabric/textiles: Maharam
Furniture—seating/casegoods: Bernhardt Design, Sandler Seating, Blu Dot, Davis, Coalesse, Herman Miller
Lighting: Blu Dot, Steelcase
Surfaces—solid/other: Hi-Macs by LX Hausys
Wallcoverings: National-Level
Other: Interior Glass Panels: Forms + Surfaces
Interior Textured Panels: 3Form
Tile: Ceramic Technics, Daltile, Portobello America, WOW Tile, Atlas Concorde USA, Crossville
Acoustic Panels: Tectum
High-performance Concrete Exterior Panels: Taktl
