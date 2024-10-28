West Park Healthcare Centre, Toronto

West Park Healthcare Centre was founded as a tuberculosis sanitarium in 1904 on a 27-acre campus with the outdoors as its main therapeutic treatment. The facility’s foundational services include tuberculosis and respiratory care and treatment for long-term ventilated patients and those with complex respiratory needs.

Over the years, West Park’s expertise also expanded to provide specialized rehabilitative and complex care for amputation, stroke, acquired brain, and traumatic musculoskeletal injuries.

A new replacement facility centralizes rehabilitation care previously scattered across three buildings while staying on the lush campus in the west end of Toronto.

Creating a restorative setting for rehabilitation

Guided by an overarching design objective to amplify the “park” in West Park, the facility prioritizes connections between the outdoors and indoors via bringing natural light into the building and prioritizing scenic views of the community, adjacent Humber River, and nearby green spaces.

Recognizing that nature improves health outcomes, particularly for those with limited mobility or using mobility assistance devices, the hospital is designed to ensure patients feel connected to the world around them, including large windows in the patient rooms that provide views to the outdoors.

Additionally, the project includes access to the outdoors with terraces on every floor and nature motifs such as forests, rivers, and native flora featured in the interior design.

Utilizing color theory to deliver supportive care environments

For the interior design, the project team utilized color theory alongside imagery of the surrounding Humber River Valley in the graphics palette.

The color palettes, including earthy greens, calming blues, warm wood tones, and neutral shades, and imagery are used on a macro scale, such as in the floor-to-ceiling graphics, and a micro scale, including artwork and lighting choices, depending on the size of the space.

Flexible care environment

Key design strategies incorporated into the building are flexibility, adaptability, and accessibility.

Many patient rooms can be converted for alternate care such as respiratory or other medical support and can have equipment added depending on evolving mobility needs.

Pathways in common area hallways are easily accessible whether walking or using a wheelchair or other assistive device.

 

West Park Healthcare Centre project details

Location: Toronto

Substantial completion: April 2024; final completion: 2025

Owner: University Health Network

Total building area: 730,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: CannonDesign, Montgomery Sisam Architects

Interior designer: CannonDesign, Montgomery Sisam Architects

General contractor: EllisDon

Engineers: The Mitchel Partnership (mechanical), Mulvey and Banani International Inc. (electrical), Entuitive (structural)

Builder: Ellis Don

Art consultant: West Park consultant Anne Carlyle

Medical equipment planner: Ellis Don

Carpet/flooring: Interface/Mondo/Terroxy Resin Systems/

Ceiling/wall systems: Rockfon /Armstrong/ USG Mars/ Ecophon/ Carnegie Xorei/ EOMAC / Renolit

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Global

Handrails/wall guards: Acrovyn/ Steel City Millwork

Headwalls/booms: Amico

Signage/wayfinding: GAS Design

Wallcoverings: Koroseal/Acrovyn / Level Digital Wallcovering /Corian

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.