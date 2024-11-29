New behavioral health products for healthcare facilities

From ligature-resistant faucets and rotationally molded furniture to vandal-resistant lighting and digital media walls for de-escalation, healthcare facilities rely on an array of behavioral health products.

Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new behavioral health products that vendors and manufacturers are introducing to support healthcare projects.

Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

530/538 Collection, ModuForm Inc.

ModuForm Inc.’s 530/538 Collection of rotationally molded lounge seating features a seamless one-piece design. The ligature-resistant line has a vinyl outer layer that’s up to 10 times thicker than traditional textiles, which reduces punctures and tearing, and a high-density and flexible polyurethane foam core.

Solstice Safeguard Bed, Cortech BH

Cortech BH’s Solstice Safeguard Bed (patent pending) is a rotationally molded bed designed for fall-risk patients in behavioral health settings. It features 9-inch-high wall panels at the head of the bed that are free of pass-throughs, offering enhanced safety and a sense of security.

Strait Secure Ceiling and Wall Slots, Kirlin Lighting

Kirlin Lighting’s Strait Secure Ceiling and Wall Slots are ligature- and vandal-resistant with concealed tamper-proof fasteners. Available in lengths from 12 inches to 6 feet, the fixtures come in static white, tunable white, or red, green, blue, and white color-changing options.

Ligature-resistant Faucets, Willoughby Industries

Ligature-resistant Faucets from Willoughby Industries feature a contoured design to minimize potential ligature points. The cast stainless-steel faucets come in multiple configurations: a single-temperature, infrared style or a dual-temperature, pushbutton model with either a piezo or pneumatic actuation.

CoWin Digital Media Wall from Recornect

CoWin Digital Media Wall from Recornect can be used for de-escalation and patient care. Paired with the manufacturer’s GRASP software, the unit has a customizable interface with relaxing applications, collaborative games, light and temperature controls, and external communication capabilities. The unit features shatter-resistant glass and a large

touch screen.

Adora Plus, Pineapple

The Adora Plus is the newest model in Pineapple’s sofa collection and features a curved shape and heavy weight to deter lifting, while the low back improves visibility. The sofa has a reinforced construction, zero-depth seams to prevent concealment, hollow piping to reduce ligature risks, and a plinth base to keep dust and dirt from gathering underneath.

BestCare Ligature Resistant, ADA, and Vandal-Resistant Solid Surface Toilet, Whitehall Manufacturing

Whitehall Manufacturing’s BestCare Ligature Resistant, ADA, and Vandal-Resistant Solid Surface Toilet features a non-institutional design with less punchings (holes for installation) a matching interior bowl, side walls, and a colored built-in seat. The toilet conforms to Americans with

Disabilities Act and standard North American plumbing requirements, works with a standard flush valve, and has a 5,000-pound load bearing.

Joy Collection, Designtex

Designtex’s Joy Collection upholstery features abstract motifs inspired by nature and colors known to evoke positive emotions such as yellows, blues, and greens. The line comes in eight high-performance woven textiles, five wovens, two digitally printed non-porous silicone textiles, and a digitally printed textile with a built-in moisture barrier.

Provider Behavioral Nurse Call System, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Provider Behavioral Nurse Call System from Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. meets security and antiligature requirements for behavioral health care. The line includes flush-mount, heavy-gauge steel dome lights and a full selection of flush-mount patient call stations for rooms and toilet areas. The key-switch entry station allows staff to place calls from within a secured room.

Woven Metal Fabric from GKD-USA

Woven Metal Fabric from GKD-USA is a durable stainless-steel mesh that can be used to safely restrict access or enclose a space. Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications, the metal fabrics are engineered to withstand prolonged tension, impact, heavy loads, and all weather conditions. A variety of metal fabric patterns are available for customization of visual weight, texture, and transparency.

Flo Lounge Collection, Stance Healthcare

Roto-molded Flo Lounge Collection from Stance Healthcare features rounded corners to subtly support safety for end-users. The line is available in two sizes, including a 24-inch-wide and a 31-inch-wide model, and is customizable with or without back pads. The company’s roto-molded lines come in a variety of soothing color options, including new Sage Green, Cornflower Blue, and Heather Purple.