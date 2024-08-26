New building products for healthcare facilities

From lockers and secure cabinets to ligature-resistant sliding doors, shade systems, and skylights, healthcare facilities rely on an array of products to create supportive, welcoming, and safe healing environments for patients and staff.

Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new building products that vendors and manufacturers are introducing to support healthcare projects.

Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

Phenolic Lockers, Bradley Company

Bradley Company’s Phenolic Lockers collection includes Z lockers with multilevel storage, cubby lockers, and pedestal benches. The line features smooth, nonporous finishes for easy cleaning and infection control. Lockers come in a range of sizes, including 60-inch and 72-inch heights.

FlexStyle Cassette Low-profile Shade, Draper Inc.

Draper Inc.’s FlexStyle Cassette low-profile shade features Phifer fabrics with Microban antimicrobial additives. The cassette enclosing the shade ships ready to install using mounting brackets that can attach to the wall or ceiling.

Secure Cabinet Ligature Resistant Sliding Door System, Accurate Lock and Hardware

Accurate Lock and Hardware’s Secure Cabinet Ligature Resistant Sliding Door System combines a secure cabinet design with electrified latch retraction to provide a sleek and safe solution to conceal medical gas walls. Nursing staff present a credential for access and can then lock the sliding door system in the open or closed position. All electrified components are concealed safely within the frame. The seamless design also eliminates opportunities to use the top edge of the door as a ligature point.

Hamburg Retractable Shade Sail by RetractableAwnings.com Inc.

Hamburg Retractable Shade Sail by RetractableAwnings.com Inc. can cover large outdoor areas from sun and heavy rain. The retractable sail comes in a continuous piece of fabric with a maximum width of 22.96 feet and a depth of 42.65 feet.

StoPanel GPS ci, Sto Corp.

Sto Corp. introduces StoPanel GPS ci, a lightweight, durable prefabricated exterior wall panel. The panel comprises graphite polystyrene continuous insulation and a seamless air and water-resistive barrier. The line can be finished with a variety of Sto’s material finishes including brick and traditional plaster.

Circadian Sky Ceiling and Wall Systems, Innerscene

Circadian Sky Ceiling and Wall Systems by Innerscene are designed to bring natural-looking skies into indoor spaces. The line’s artificial skylight and window solutions simulate clear blue skies and sunsets through the appearance of a double pane window.

Modular Air Distribution Systems, Greenheck

Greenheck’s Modular Air Distribution Systems accommodate specialized medical, mechanical, and electrical needs for operating and imaging rooms. Laminar diffuser arrays simplify coordination during design and installation and maximize coverage over the patient, ensuring optimal conditions for medical procedures.

Façades by Design, Construction Specialties

Construction Specialties’ Façades by Design offers customizable digital printing capabilities to apply photography, graphics, patterns, and color onto any flat surface, including perforated sheets, linear sun controls (shown), and louvers. The powder-coated images are scratch and fade resistant.

York Sun Premier Commercial Rooftop Unit portfolio, Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls expands its York Sun Premier Commercial Rooftop Unit portfolio to include new 90- to 150-ton HVAC units. The units combine variable-speed compressor and drive fan options and low-GWP R-454B refrigerant with advanced airflow and heat transfer technologies. The line is designed to reduce carbon emissions as well as operational and maintenance costs.

ECOMAXci FR Air Barrier, Rmax

The Rmax ECOMAXci FR Air Barrier is a continuous insulation system for exterior walls. It features a closed-cell polyisocyanurate foam core and reinforced aluminum facers, and meets NFPA 285 standards. With high thermal efficiency, the line uses eco-friendly materials and provides resistance to water and vapor, ensuring long-term performance and stability.

Slate Roof Tile Profile, Brava Roof Tile

Brava Roof Tile updated its composite Slate Roof Tile Profile with a redesigned edge, featuring a more authentic and natural appearance. The 1-inch-thick Slate Roof Tile offers the look of natural slate without the need for heavy substructure modifications and is made from recycled plastic.