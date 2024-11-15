New seating products for healthcare facilities

From recliners and task chairs to lounge seating and rocking chairs, healthcare facilities rely on a multitude of seating products to enrich their environments and support patient and staff comfort, well-being, social interaction, and infection control.

Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new seating products that vendors and manufacturers are introducing to support healthcare projects.

Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

Ellie recliner, Kwalu

Designed by Von Robinson of Play Orbit Studio, the Ellie recliner from Kwalu features a soft-curved design and round shape to invoke feelings of safety and calmness and reduce anxiety. LEED and Indoor Advantage certified, Ellie’s key features, including the arms, side lever, push bar, and bumper base, are crafted with Kwalu Protea, a non-porous material, ensuring that high-contact areas withstand the rigors of healthcare environments.

Loop task chair, Cramer

Loop task chair from Cramer is designed for multiple shift use in lab and healthcare spaces. Loop features an ergonomically sculpted surface to support users. A lightweight continuous loop steel frame stands up to damage-inflicting impacts and a chemical-resistant polypropylene back keep disinfecting simple.

Lineup seating collection, Arcadia

The Lineup seating collection by Arcadia features stand-alone lounge chairs, love seats, sofas, and modular configurations available in five distinct heights. A preconfigured booth includes a wood slat canopy and side panels offered in Ash wood, while die-cast aluminum legs are available in standard finishes such as silver, grey, and black, along with premium finishes like white, yellow, and green. The collection also offers integrated power units and pillows, creating a more relaxed, casual ambiance.

Lisbon chair, Room & Board for Business

Room & Board for Business’ European-inspired Lisbon chair features a wide seat and back with supportive cushioning atop a sturdy steel base. The structured seat cushion is made of Greenguard Gold Certified fabric and sits on webbing seat suspension to maximize space and comfort. Lisbon’s legs are crafted from durable and eco-friendly steel, which can be made from recycled materials as well as recycled at the end of the product’s life.

Sable, SitOnIt Seating

Sable residential-inspired lounge seating by SitOnIt Seating features contract-grade construction, wraparound cushions, and a hidden clean-out in the seat. The collection includes customizable steel legs with powder-coated or wood grain finishes, a modular frame construction for easy parts replacement, and more than 10,000 textile options.

GC Vitrola, Global Furniture Group

GC Vitrola soft-seat lounge series from Global Furniture Group features a 19th century French Empire style. The seating line comes in low- and high-back models with tapered legs in a variety of wood and urethane finishes. GC Vitrola includes a standard clean-out feature, urethane or solid-surface arm caps, sealed seams, and a moisture barrier.

Austen Lounge, Trinity Furniture

Trinity Furniture presents Austen Lounge seating in single, bariatric, and sofa sizes. The line features engineered metal frames, resilient arm caps for cleanliness and durability, and low- and high-back styles. A wide selection of arm and finish options are available as well as Velcro-attached seat upholstery with an antimicrobial moisture-barrier protection.

Trove, Encore

Encore’s Trove seating features a nesting feature that allows chairs to seamlessly tuck into one another for storage. The line includes a polyurethane frame available in gray, black, and white colors and base options including four-leg casters, four-leg wood, and four-prong swivel on glides. Optional upholstered padding for added comfort is available.

Elara, Carolina, an OFS company

Designed by industrial product designer Thijs Smeets, the Elara modular lounge seat by Carolina, an OFS company, now comes in new shapes and with integrated tables and power options. Elara is available in a variety of base options including adjustable glides or a metal plinth base, which comes in 18 powder-coat colors. The line features a curved, wide-framed design.

Forest, IOA Healthcare Furniture

IOA Healthcare Furniture’s Forest lounge seating collection features a bucket-like seat and an ergonomic back that’s available in a low, high, and bariatric options. The line’s metal frame mimics the look and texture of wood.

Reef Rocker, Integra Seating

The Reef Rocker from Integra Seating is a fully upholstered rocking chair with wood and high-density polyethylene bases and wood and solid-surface arm caps options. Available with a clean-out seat option, the Reef Rocker has a 1,000-pound weight capacity and component-based construction with parts that can be replaced and recovered.

Bimos Backless Saddle Stools, Bimos Lab Seating

Bimos Backless Saddle Stools from Bimos Lab Seating is designed to provide enhanced comfort for longer sit times than a traditional exam-style stool. The sculpted design of the cushion conforms to the users’ posterior and inner thighs to provide comfort and support. The seat height can adjust from 21 1/4 inches to 31 1/2 inches.

Anla, Stylex

Stylex presents the Anla multipurpose chair with a soft, sculptural shape a subtly flexed back to ensure comfort. The chair features a smooth and substantial seat base and intricate upholstery rouching. Base options include a geometric aluminum sled style or four angled legs that can be made from natural wood or polished aluminum.