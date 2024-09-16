New flooring products for healthcare facilities

Flooring products in healthcare facilities play a crucial role in ensuring safety, hygiene, and durability.

Manufacturers and vendors are meeting those needs with a range of new products, including luxury-vinyl tile (LVT) inspired by the design of textural linen, PVC-free resilient flooring, and new broadloom and carpet styles.

Here, Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new flooring products to support healthcare projects. Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

Step by Step LVT, J+J Flooring

Image credit: J+J Flooring

J+J Flooring’s Step by Step LVT is inspired by the design of textural linen. Available in 18-by-36-inch planks and in 3mm and 5mm thickness, the line comes in 18 colorways including beige and gray neutrals and primary colors.

 

ReMaterial Wood + Weald, Patcraft

Image credit: Image courtesy of Patcraft

Patcraft’s ReMaterial Wood + Weald is a PVC-free resilient flooring that is fully recyclable at the end of its lifespan. The 2.5mm flooring collection comes in a wide-plank format. The classic wood visual is offered in a range of colors including spruce, elm, and cedar.

Dolomiti Collection, Portobello America

Image credit: Portobello America

Portobello America’s Dolomiti Collection is a porcelain flooring with a marble look. Part of the manufacturer’s Ageless Collection, the flooring is inspired by Nordic decor and Scandinavian style and features a neutral color palette of gray, aqua, and nude tones. The collection is available in a range of sizes, including 12-by-12-inch mosaics.

 

Reflective Echoes Collection, Signature Flooring

Image credit: Signature Flooring

Signature Flooring presents the Reflective Echoes Collection of broadloom and carpet tiles, inspired by the understated elegance of the mid-20th century. The collection is available in 13 patterns, from curves to sleek lines inspired by geometric motifs, and a range of colors including earthy tones and soft, muted hues.

Contrast Collection, Bjelin

Image credit: Courtesy of Bjelin

Bjelin’s Contrast Collection is part of its Woodura Planks 3.0 hardwood flooring line. The collection is made using precision-engineered brushes by Bjelin’s sister company, Välinge Innovation. This process enhances the wood’s natural structure and seamlessly integrates contrasting pigments into the surface, highlighting the oak’s natural grain.

V Collection, Havwoods

Image credit: Havwoods

Havwoods expands its V Collection of wide-plank flooring with the addition of new wood species including maple and American black walnut, along with a new 11 3/4-inch extra-large width option. The line features earthy tones, both prime and character wood grades for uniform and natural enhancements, single-strip and wide-plank flooring with a herringbone pattern to match.

Opus 2.0 from Nemo Tile + Stone

Image credit: Nemo Tile + Stone

Opus 2.0 from Nemo Tile + Stone is a porcelain tile that mimics the cracks, patinas, scratches, and weathering found in concrete. The line is available in a range of sizes from 12-by-24-inch to 48-by-48-inch formats and 18 colorways including sand and graphite.