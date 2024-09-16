New flooring products for healthcare facilities

Flooring products in healthcare facilities play a crucial role in ensuring safety, hygiene, and durability.

Manufacturers and vendors are meeting those needs with a range of new products, including luxury-vinyl tile (LVT) inspired by the design of textural linen, PVC-free resilient flooring, and new broadloom and carpet styles.

Here, Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new flooring products to support healthcare projects. Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

Step by Step LVT, J+J Flooring

J+J Flooring’s Step by Step LVT is inspired by the design of textural linen. Available in 18-by-36-inch planks and in 3mm and 5mm thickness, the line comes in 18 colorways including beige and gray neutrals and primary colors.

ReMaterial Wood + Weald, Patcraft

Patcraft’s ReMaterial Wood + Weald is a PVC-free resilient flooring that is fully recyclable at the end of its lifespan. The 2.5mm flooring collection comes in a wide-plank format. The classic wood visual is offered in a range of colors including spruce, elm, and cedar.

Dolomiti Collection, Portobello America

Portobello America’s Dolomiti Collection is a porcelain flooring with a marble look. Part of the manufacturer’s Ageless Collection, the flooring is inspired by Nordic decor and Scandinavian style and features a neutral color palette of gray, aqua, and nude tones. The collection is available in a range of sizes, including 12-by-12-inch mosaics.

Reflective Echoes Collection, Signature Flooring

Signature Flooring presents the Reflective Echoes Collection of broadloom and carpet tiles, inspired by the understated elegance of the mid-20th century. The collection is available in 13 patterns, from curves to sleek lines inspired by geometric motifs, and a range of colors including earthy tones and soft, muted hues.

Contrast Collection, Bjelin

Bjelin’s Contrast Collection is part of its Woodura Planks 3.0 hardwood flooring line. The collection is made using precision-engineered brushes by Bjelin’s sister company, Välinge Innovation. This process enhances the wood’s natural structure and seamlessly integrates contrasting pigments into the surface, highlighting the oak’s natural grain.

V Collection, Havwoods

Havwoods expands its V Collection of wide-plank flooring with the addition of new wood species including maple and American black walnut, along with a new 11 3/4-inch extra-large width option. The line features earthy tones, both prime and character wood grades for uniform and natural enhancements, single-strip and wide-plank flooring with a herringbone pattern to match.

Opus 2.0 from Nemo Tile + Stone

Opus 2.0 from Nemo Tile + Stone is a porcelain tile that mimics the cracks, patinas, scratches, and weathering found in concrete. The line is available in a range of sizes from 12-by-24-inch to 48-by-48-inch formats and 18 colorways including sand and graphite.