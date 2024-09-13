New lighting products for healthcare facilities

From luminaires and pendant lighting to diffusers and wall sconces, healthcare facilities rely on an array of lighting products to enrich their environments and support the patient and staff experience.

Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new lighting products that vendors and manufacturers are introducing to support healthcare projects.

Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

Rettangolo II Nano-Linear Luminaires, Optique Lighting

Optique Lighting’s Rettangolo II Nano-Linear Luminaires feature a sleek, low-profile design and are offered in custom lengths to meet exact specifications. Measuring 1.14 inches wide and 0.64 inches high, the luminaires come in multiple lumen output packages and seven color temperatures.

FL-10 LED FlowBar, Titus

The Titus FL-10 LED FlowBar architectural linear diffuser is integrated with Apure Minus lighting modules. With a low-profile, 1-inch slot width, the aluminum FlowBar system features a frameless border for a clean look.

Clear Coil Collection, LightArt

LightArt’s Clear Coil Collection pendant lighting comes in six new shapes inspired by geometric and organic forms. The optically clear, 3D-printed line is made from 100 percent recycled materials and comes in sizes ranging from 11 to 24 inches tall. LightArt’s pendant collection is Declare Red List Approved.

The Black Flag Extendable Wall Light, Flos

The Black Flag extendable wall light from Flos, by designer Konstantin Grcic, features an expanding aluminum arm reaching up to just under 11.5 feet from a wall-mounted aluminum frame. The unit includes an integrated switch, is dimmable, and can be controlled via buttons in the stem.

LumiSlat, Specialty Lighting

LumiSlat by Specialty Lighting is an extruded aluminum lighting fixture that’s designed to integrate with wood and acoustic ceiling systems. LumiSlat features a durable powder-coated finish with a diffuser-protected film for even illumination at the highest lumen output.

Array LED pendant light fixtures, Vibia

Vibia’s Array LED pendant light fixtures consist of two slender metal rings, arranged together and connected by several thin textile yarns. The light fixtures are available in two geometrical shapes (conical and cylindrical) and two heights (41 inches and 75 inches).

Ako Interior Wall Sconce, Astro

Astro’s Ako interior wall sconce can be used as an architectural accent in corridors and senior living communities. The unit features an opalescent polycarbonate diffuser and is also available in a range of made-to-order finishes. Integrated dimming features are optional.

1 Slot Diffuser With Light, Invi Air

1 Slot Diffuser With Light from Invi Air is a dual-functioning diffuser that combines air distribution with LED lighting. Available in round and square models, the fixture is made from a non-metal composite material, which can improve HVAC system performance and absorb sound to reduce ambient noise levels.