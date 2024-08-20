Faith-based healthcare system Providence (Renton, Wash.) opened Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital in Lynwood, Wash., according to the organization’s website.

The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes an eight-bed brain injury unit, dialysis suite, therapy gyms, therapy kitchen, and laundry area.

The acute care facility is jointly operated by Providence’s Swedish Health Services and Lifepoint Rehabilitation Services (Brentwood, Tenn.).