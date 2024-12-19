2024 Healthcare Design Products For Facilities

Manufacturers and service providers delivered a variety of new products in 2024 for healthcare facilities, ranging from furniture and casegoods, artwork, wayfinding, seating, and lighting to behavioral health, surfacing, and textiles products.

Those products garnering attention are helping facilities address a variety of needs including supporting operational and sustainability goals, enhancing aesthetics, and improving the patient and staff experience as well as occupant well-being.

Here, Healthcare Design magazine highlights 18 products that stood out to the editors in 2024:

BottleFloor, Shaw Contract

Shaw Contract’s BottleFloor hybrid flooring contains approximately 60 plastic bottles of post-consumer content per square yard. The flooring’s polyethylene terephthalate construction is inherently stain resistant and the material can be recycled in its entirety at the end of its use.

Karndean LooseLay, Karndean Designflooring

Karndean LooseLay, presented by Karndean Designflooring, is a non-click-lock luxury vinyl tile floating floor that’s designed to stay in place using the manufacturer’s K-Wave friction-grip backing, which also helps reduce noise. The collection comes in 13 new wood-inspired visuals and has a 4.5mm thickness, allowing it to transition easily to most carpet tiles.

The Seaqual Collection, Mayer Fabrics

The Seaqual Collection from Mayer Fabrics is woven with Seaqual Yarn, a 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester yarn made from upcycled marine plastic. The fabric collection comprises two upholsteries (Denali and Leoni) and two privacy curtains (Serene and Tranquility).

Natural Attraction, C.F. Stinson

Tapping in the growth of biophilic design, C.F. Stinson presents Natural Attraction, a collection of woven and coated upholstery and privacy curtains. The line is inspired by patterns formed in nature, such as tree canopies, pebbles, and springtime blossoms, and comes in 66 colorways.

Levo Reduced-ligature Recliner, Pineapple Contracts

The Levo Reduced-ligature Recliner by Pineapple Contracts is activated by body weight and requires no external controls to recline the chair. The reclining mechanism is concealed with a recyclable polyethylene base to minimize ligature risks.

Lotus Casegoods Collection, Stance Behavioral Health

Lotus Casegoods Collection from Stance Behavioral Health includes beds, desks, tables, and shelves in a wood grain-inspired finish. Lotus’ proprietary joinery system and ligature-resistant features are intentionally designed for behavioral health spaces

Laughter Is The Best Medicine, The Wrigler

Laughter Is The Best Medicine from The Wrigler is a 3D interactive vinyl wallpaper featuring a whoopee cushion print with self-inflating cushions scattered throughout the wallcovering. Using 3D glasses, children and families can find the real whoopee cushions, which will release the classic sound when pressed.

Custom Wayfinding Glass, Skyline Design

Custom Wayfinding Glass by Skyline Design can be used in a variety of applications including elevator bays, wall cladding, and custom signage. The glass is a aesthetically pleasing workhorse in healthcare environments; it is durable, inherently nonporous, and withstands rigorous cleaning. Shown is a custom installation at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, in Richmond, Va., designed by HKS senior experiential designer Liz Taylor.

Dreamscape Collection, 3form

3form’s Dreamscape Collection, created with design firm Ringo Studio, includes seven resin, glass, and acoustic felt surfaces inspired by the vibrant hues of spring and summer. Ideal for waiting room partitions and ceiling and wall features, the collection combines different colors and patterns, such as 2D flower blooms and 3D textures.

Light Play on Veilish, Design Pool

Designed by Design Pool founder Kristen Dettoni, Light Play on Veilish is a collection of flower, people, and puppet shadow designs printed on Graphix Unlimited’s woven interior window film. Inspired by light and shadows and a sense of play, the line can be used to create privacy within a space while still allowing light to filter through.

Secure Cabinet Ligature Resistant Sliding Door System, Accurate Lock and Hardware

Accurate Lock and Hardware’s seamless and space-saving Secure Cabinet Ligature Resistant Sliding Door System combines a secure cabinet design with electrified latch retraction to provide a sleek and safe solution to conceal medical gas walls. Staff present a credential for access and can then lock the sliding door system in the open or closed position. All electrified components are concealed safely within the frame.

LumiSlat, Specialty Lighting

LumiSlat by Specialty Lighting is an extruded aluminum lighting fixture that’s designed to integrate with wood and acoustic ceiling systems. LumiSlat features a durable powder-coated finish with a diffuser-protected film for even illumination at the highest lumen output.

Rettangolo II Nano-Linear Luminaires, Optique Lighting

Optique Lighting’s Rettangolo II Nano-Linear Luminaires feature a sleek, low-profile design and are offered in custom lengths to meet exact specifications. Measuring 1.14 inches wide and 0.64 inches high, the luminaires come in multiple lumen output packages and seven color temperatures.

Reef Rocker, Integra Seating

For public spaces and waiting areas, the Reef Rocker from Integra Seating is a fully upholstered rocking chair with wood and high-density polyethylene bases and wood and solid-surface arm caps options. Available with a clean-out seat option, the Reef Rocker has a 1,000-pound weight capacity.

Provider Behavioral Nurse Call System, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Provider Behavioral Nurse Call System from Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. meets security and antiligature requirements for behavioral health care. The line includes flush-mount, heavy-gauge steel dome lights and a full selection of flush-mount patient call stations for rooms and toilet areas. The key-switch entry station allows staff to place calls from within a secure room.

CoWin Digital Media Wall, Recornect

CoWin Digital Media Wall from Recornect can be used for a collaborative and interactive approach to de-escalation and patient care in behavioral health settings. Paired with the manufacturer’s GRASP software, the unit has a customizable interface with relaxing applications, collaborative games, light and temperature controls, and external communication capabilities. The unit features shatter-resistant glass and a large touchscreen.

AMY Privacy Curtain, Standard Textile

The AMY Privacy Curtain from Standard Textile features a reusable, all-fabric design that simplifies curtain management by eliminating hooks and carriers, ensuring cleaner, safer, and quieter healing environments. It addresses issues with traditional privacy curtain systems that are often riddled with unsightly torn mesh, mismatched panels, and difficult snaps. The curtain’s “Y” hook also retrofits to virtually any existing privacy curtain track system, and individual fabric panels can be replaced if stained or damaged—reducing waste and costs.

Newton Solar Shade, Standard Textile

Standard Textile‘s Newton Solar Shade enhances patient and caregiver comfort by eliminating clunky window treatments often found in healthcare environments. The shade features chain-free, manual operation enhances durability and ease of use, with two options for wand control: a standard pull wand and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant loop wand, both of which require less than 5 pounds of force to operate.

