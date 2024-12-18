Healthcare Design’s Project Awards Roundup For 2024

Throughout the year, Healthcare Design celebrates project work that’s raising the bar in this industry through the annual Design Showcase and Remodel/Renovation competitions.

Entries to both distinguished competitions are reviewed by a jury of industry professionals, with those projects rising to the top leading the way on new and effective approaches to architecture and interior design.

This year standouts include new construction and renovation projects that maximized greenspace, overcame site and existing building challenges, renovated outdated interiors with refreshed aesthetics, and resolved inefficient layouts and departments to better serve the needs of patients, families, and staff.

Here, Healthcare Design magazine revisits the award-winning work celebrated in the 2024 Design Showcase and Remodel/Renovation Competition:

Design Showcase Award of Merit: Baptist Health Care Pensacola – Brent Lane Campus, Florida

Looking to make nature the center of this new campus, the project team, including Gresham Smith (Nashville, Tenn.), utilized a town-square concept that organizes the entire development, which includes a 264-bed hospital and medical office building, around greenspace. As part of that effort, the project team preserved 200-year-old live oaks and magnolias on the site. Read here.

Design Showcase Award of Merit: Botton-Champalimaud Pancreatic Cancer Centre, Lisbon, Portugal

Standout architectural features of this 392,700-square-foot project include round operating rooms with glass walls that change from transparent to opaque at the flip of a switch and modern infusion bays with views of the water and nature. The project team includes HDR (Omaha, Neb.), Sachin Agshikar (Mahim, Mumbai, India), and João Laranjo Arquitectos (Portimão, Algarve, Portugal). Read here.

Design Showcase Award of Merit: Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minnesota

Before bringing the facility to Lake Superior’s banks in Duluth, Minn., the project team including EwingCole (Philadelphia), had to overcome a variety of site challenges—not the least of which was a 100-foot elevation change. Read here.

Design Showcase Honorable Mention: Ochsner Medical Complex – Clearview, in Metairie, La.

For this award-winning design, the project team, including Grace Hebert Curtis Architects LLC (Baton Rouge, La.) and Ochsner Health, renovated a former department store into a new 202,000-square-foot outpatient facility, bringing multiple health and wellness services under one roof. Read here.

Design Showcase Honorable Mention: Rush University Medical Center’s Joan & Paul Rubschlager Building, Chicago

This 487,600-square-foot ambulatory cancer care project, by HDR (Chicago), features an overarching design concept coined “Duality” to address the competing interests on the site, including a bustling expressway to the North and a multifamily housing block on the South. Read here.

Remodel/Renovation Competition Gold Winner: Bethesda North Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Prep And Recovery, Cincinnati

Working with architecture and interior design firm GBBN (Cincinnati), TriHealth, Bethesda North Hospital turned an outdated, cramped, and inefficient department into a bright and welcoming space. Among the updated features are a larger and more comfortable waiting area, appropriately sized treatment bays, and expanded staff workspaces. Read here.

Remodel/Renovation Competition Silver Winner: Stamford Health, Whittingham Pavilion Cohen NICU And Maternity Unit, Stamford, Conn.

The renovation, by CannonDesign (Boston), features a new floor plan with private and semiprivate bays to improve newborn and family privacy. For the interior design, the project team drew inspiration from the nearby Atlantic Ocean to evoke a calming, spa-like atmosphere. Read here.

Remodel/Renovation Competition Bronze Winner: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Eating Disorders Unit, Somerset, N.J.

NK Architects (Morristown, N.J.) used data and case studies of biophilic design patterns and biological responses, as well as evidence-based design principles, to lead the renovation of the hospital’s Eating Disorders Unit. Read here.