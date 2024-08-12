This summer, my daughter participated in a careers pipeline initiative for high school students, operated by the Cincinnati-based Health Collaborative.

The program is designed to introduce rising juniors and seniors to potential healthcare careers—from surgical and sports medicine to nursing, pharmacy, administration, and health information technology.

It also fills their summer schedules with college and facility tours, presentations by medical professionals, and hands-on activities, such as practicing skills on medical mannequins.

At the end of July, parents were invited to the closing event, where students stood up and shared their favorite memory and what they think their next step might be—with most of them expressing an interest in a career in healthcare.

During the closing remarks, Robbin Hoopes, provost at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, one of the program sponsors, congratulated the students for taking the initiative to learn about the different roles, saying “Healthcare is a team approach.”

Celebrating 2024 HCD 10 winners

Back at my desk, I thought more about Hoopes’ message as I dove into coverage of our 2024 HCD 10 winners. The annual competition, now in its 13th year, celebrates professionals in the healthcare design industry who are making meaningful contributions to the field across a variety of roles.

These honorees stand out for their dedication, passion, and drive to deliver excellence. But their impact isn’t siloed.

By participating on project teams, collaborating with colleagues, volunteering in industry organizations, and writing/speaking/sharing their work and research, this “team” of winners is also helping push this industry forward, bringing new ideas and strategies to light.

As you read their profiles in HCD‘s September issue (and soon to be posted online), I hope you’re as encouraged as I am by their work and goals for the future.

Preparing for HCD Conference in October

Speaking of teamwork, the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo staff, including the editorial, brand, event, marketing, and operations crews, is hard at work finalizing this year’s event as we gear up for Indianapolis Oct. 5-8.

In the September issue, check out a preview of what’s in store, including details on keynote speakers, networking events, facility tours, and expo hall hours.

More information, including registration and hotel reservation details, is available at hcdexpo.com.

While I’m sad to see the days of summer come to an end, I look forward to gathering with all of you in Indianapolis, where we’ll discuss new projects, trends, and research to help fuel this industry’s collective efforts to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design and can be reached at [email protected].