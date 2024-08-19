Ymani Mackey, Dyer Brown & Associates

Ymani Mackey is an interior designer at national firm Dyer Brown & Associates (Atlanta).

In Healthcare Design’s Face Time Q+A, Mackey discusses her career path to healthcare design, lessons learned from her first project, and where we’ll find her outside the office.

You’ve worked on interior design projects in the industrial, corporate, and multifamily sectors. Prio to joining Dyer Brown & Associates, you were a design project manager at Grady Health System. What drew you to a career in healthcare design?

I have always enjoyed volunteering and helping others primarily through groups associated with, and events organized by, my church. When I learned that I could combine the two passions of interior design and giving back through healthcare design, I was immediately attracted to it. Coming from the industrial, corporate, and multifamily sectors, I wanted to focus more on environments for healing and wellness.

I find that whether working directly for a healthcare organization or a design firm, all design has the same goal in mind: to support user needs and comfort regardless of the building’s function.

Making a space beautiful is wonderful, but making a space that feels safe and inviting is even better.

What was your first healthcare project?

A pharmacy and discharge center for elderly patients at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. I was working for HLGstudio (Atlanta) at the time, serving as design project manager.

What design lesson did you learn on that project that you still carry with you today?

With this project, I had the opportunity to not only walk through the space but also briefly shadow one of the employees and listen to the questions our consultant was asking them. This was vital to having a better understanding of their workflow and what they needed to care for their patients.

Often in designing I was focused on those receiving care, and this experience helped me realize that I should also think about the employees, who are also end users.

Three healthcare design projects and your role

1 Grady Health System, multifloor renovation of medical and surgical patient areas (over 60 beds), Atlanta, construction project manager.

2 Grady Health System, renovation of bed areas for dialysis patients, Atlanta, construction project manager.

3 Fallon Health Summit ElderCare, renovations, Worcester, Mass., interior designer.

What do you like best about working in healthcare design?

When I was a project manager at Grady Hospital, every day I would walk through the halls and see patients going in and out with different needs. I even saw many of them in their beds as I would walk past their rooms.

Although I can’t save lives by practicing medicine, I feel like I can contribute by creating a space for them to heal and for the staff to successfully perform their jobs. No matter if it’s a clinic, a senior care center, or a hospital, I love having a small part in their healing story.

What challenges about your work keep you up at night?

I often ask myself: “Am I meeting all the end-users’ needs to make the space as functional as possible?” and “Do the details make sense, and if not, what needs to be done to make sure the objective is clear?”

An unexpected item on your desk?

One of my friends gave me a small wooden, three-legged pig from Chile called Chanchito, which means “little pig.” Residents of the small village where it came from believe the Chanchito brings good luck, and it’s traditionally given to friends as a token of goodwill and love.

Outside the office, we’ll likely find you …

Spending time with my family doing an outside activity like riding bikes, going for a hike, attending an Atlanta Braves game, or seeing a musical with my husband.

Dog or cat?

Dog. I love my doggy Hudson and always grew up with dogs. They are so loving, and great protectors. Hudson also loves to cuddle, is very patient with my children, and enjoys giving them a million kisses!

Coffee or tea?

Tea. I mostly enjoy green and white teas and prefer loose leaf tea. My favorite right now is a mix of rose petal, mint, and ginger.

Fashion trend you think should make a comeback

I think the ’90s “Clueless” movie look is really cute. The heels with the tube socks, skirt, crop top, and a jacket … Oh, and don’t forget the matching hat for extra flair.

How did you make your first dollar?

I wrote a letter to the tooth fairy letting her know how much money I wanted for my tooth. The amount ranged from $5 to $20. It was more successful than one would think.

Your go-to karaoke song?

“Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.

First album you ever bought

“Christina Aguilera” by Christina Aguilera.

Cocktail of choice

Moscow mule.

Your hidden talent

Knitting. I love creating blankets, scarves, hats, etc. It’s so peaceful and something I’ve been doing since I was a kid.

If you weren’t an interior designer, you would be …

An event planner or marine biologist. Two very different choices, but I love planning events and I also love the beauty of marine life.

I received my Open Water Diver scuba certification, but that is as much marine biology as I will probably ever do.

Favorite …

Quote “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart, I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”—Jeremiah 1:5. This Bible verse always reminds me that God has a plan for me, even when all hope seems lost.

Movie character Queen Charlotte from the “Bridgerton” series. Her story is inspiring; she leads a whole kingdom on her own. How could she not be inspiring? And she is funny.

Show to binge watch I love a good Korean drama! The storylines always keep me on the edge of my seat.

Weekend activity Whitewater rafting. It’s a great adventure and something fun to do with a group.

Guilty pleasure Being home in my pjs and snacking on junk food watching movies all day with my husband, two-year-old son, and 10-month-old daughter.

Snack when you travel Goldfish, original flavor.

Sport Football.

Team I don’t really have a favorite team, but I enjoy watching the game and playing fantasy football.

Book “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini. A great tearjerker, but I love how the author takes fictional characters and weaves through them the true stories of women living in Afghanistan during that time period. Incredibly eye-opening.

City to visit Charleston, S.C. It’s so adorable with a historical city vibe, plus the beach is right there.