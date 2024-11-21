Coming out of the pandemic, Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH; Cincinnati) was eager to get building and was looking for other creative strategies, in addition to the new prototypes, that would help it deliver projects faster, safer, and more cost-effectively.

Mercy Health Kings Mills (Cincinnati) was able to push the envelope further when it prefabricated 90 percent of its exterior walls, as well as all the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire suppression, and technology racks—all via an on-site, industrialized construction center.

Prefabrication project team

The endeavor involved a mammoth group effort among BSMH, GBBN, Danis (the construction company), Heapy (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineer), and Schaefer (structural engineer).

Chris Knueven, BSMH’s vice president of design and construction, points out that such a solution isn’t possible for every project—“a large greenfield site is necessary, or at least adjacent buildings that are available”—but the benefits for efficiency, transportation, and collaboration were tremendous.

