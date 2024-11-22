For a patient room at Pearl Mini IVF in San Diego, artist Kaitlin Walsh’s embryo paintings were scanned, enlarged, and printed onto wall-coverings to create a visual feature that’s also easily cleanable.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproductive technologies are credited with tens of thousands of births annually, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Whether couples or individuals are family planning or part of the more than 17 percent of the adult population struggling with infertility, as reported by the World Health Organization, fertility clinics offer people a chance to achieve their dreams of parenthood.

IVF is a relatively new medical sector that is currently exploding due to the increased need for fertility assistance. The first human born through IVF was in 1978, and the first American born via the procedure was in 1981.

In many cases, patients walking through the door of a fertility clinic are dealing with feelings of stress, apprehension, embarrassment, and other strong emotions. Some patients utilizing these spaces have had multiple attempts and failures, with hefty out-of-pocket costs.

Designers can help reduce patient stress and anxiety by creating a comforting environment that highlights hospitality in the space.

Rise of fertility clinics

Fertility clinics assist aspiring parents in family planning, which may consist of scientific assistance with fertility or allowing parental preference for a baby’s gender.

Functions within these clinics can include assessment of hormonal preparation for egg retrieval, sperm collection, genetic testing, creation and transfer of embryos, egg and sperm freezing, and fertility preservation.

IVF clinics began as medical laboratories within hospitals, where the focus was on creating the perfect environment for successful embryos resulting in positive pregnancies. At the time, these spaces focused more on cleanability than hospitality, resulting in a sterile and cold feeling throughout the clinics.

The evolution of IVF practices has fostered new design trends that prioritize patient well-being while focusing on operational excellence and ensuring high efficiency and technical standards for the embryology laboratory.

Hospitality-driven design strategies

As fertility clinics have grown in demand and importance, they’ve begun embracing design elements already prevalent in other healthcare settings such as hospitals and cancer centers.

Modern fertility clinics aim to provide an environment that feels welcoming, serene, and spa-like to help soothe and comfort patients during a stressful process.

When addressing the clinic layout, designers should determine patient-facing spaces such as waiting areas, phlebotomy, and consultation rooms. in the early design phases and prioritize them along the window line.

Access to natural light and a connection to nature can profoundly affect mood, blood pressure, and stress levels. Consultation rooms are where stressful and often life-altering conversations occur, and they should have natural light to provide as much emotional support as possible.

In contrast, exam rooms and post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) bays with clerestory windows allow natural light to filter in without compromising privacy. Exam rooms should be away from the window line for patient privacy.

The rise in hospitality design within healthcare spaces has resulted in more availability and breadth of construction materials and finishes to support architects and designers in creating inviting spaces while meeting healthcare-grade durability and cleanability requirements such as being bleach cleanable.

Color and material palettes can also help convey a sense of warmth and positivity as well as a connection to nature.

Desirable hues can include soft pinks, blues, greens, teals, and beige, while materials such as wood millwork and wood-plank luxury vinyl can assist in softening the design and connecting it to nature. Plants, art, and aesthetically pleasing wallcoverings can also help.

Providing patients a sense of control

Providing fertility clinic patients with an opportunity for personalization is beneficial, especially because conceiving a child is a process that may feel out of their control.

In PACU bays where women recover from local anesthesia after an egg retrieval procedure, personalized touches can include a millwork locker with integrated mirrors, dimmable lighting, and a lockable keypad to give the patient a sense that they are in their own space.

For men, positioning collection rooms in a more private location away from windows and high-traffic areas can provide the feeling of seclusion and solitude.

Collection rooms should be directly adjacent to the andrology lab, where specimens are analyzed, and include dimmable lighting and furniture such recliners or sofas to help create a comfortable setting.

Minimizing sound transmission for patient privacy and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance is essential, given the sensitive conversations between doctors and patients.

Designers can reduce sound transmission by placing automatic door bottoms and gaskets on doors, which minimize the transmission of sound, air, and light under the door. Ceiling insulation can further dampen sounds, while the playing of white noise or soft music can create another layer of comfort.

Back-of-house efficiency

While patient-facing areas focus on comfort, back-of-house spaces should strategically focus on optimal functionality and efficiency, with centrally located lab spaces that reduce the time and effort required for staff to move between different areas.

Embryology and andrology labs should have a standard 10-foot layout, similar to a galley kitchen, with two people working back-to-back for efficiency.

Project teams can gather insight from staff on their processes, including retrieving, analyzing, and combining eggs and sperm, to guide the strategic placement of equipment to guarantee the most efficient lab.

The embryology lab, where technicians work with the eggs and sperm, must meet specific temperature, pressurization, and humidity requirements and standards. Because the lab technicians are extracting materials out of the body that are not conditioned to be outside of it, the internal conditions of the lab need to mimic the conditions inside the body.

For example, outside air intake locations are determined based on the building’s surrounding environment and should be far from a busy street due to automobile exhaust and fumes.

Because embryos can be damaged or lost if the power goes out or the environment changes, labs need robust emergency backup power, medical gas connection points, and a 24-hour mechanical system. Backup for lights, mechanical systems, and electricity should be at least 24 hours.

One of the biggest concerns in the embryology lab is the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in materials. VOCs are directly toxic to embryos and negatively impact IVF success rates. Project teams should specify materials such as paint and construction adhesives that have low or no VOC emissions.

Like other bio labs, the surfaces, flooring, and walls need to be easily cleanable, and there should be minimal spaces where dust can collect.

Growing demand for fertility treatments

As demand increases for fertility treatments, clinics will need to expand and adapt, often increasing in size to accommodate the growing number of patients.

Expansions typically include additional exam rooms and collection rooms, larger staff break rooms, and new PACU bays, transfer rooms, and offices for doctors and nurses. These additions not only increase capacity but also improve the overall patient experience.

It’s essential that, while expanding, the clinic remains up and running. In some cases, clinics set patients up on the same cycle, called batch cycling, which can allow the andrology and embryology labs to close for 28 calendar days.

During a project for Pearl Mini IVF in San Diego, Ware Malcomb (San Diego) first transferred the less invasive spaces such as consultation rooms and PACU bays to the new location, followed by additional phases to continue the expansion and eventually move the exam rooms and labs.

Providers also sometimes incorporate smaller satellite locations for noninvasive procedures such as collecting urine samples, blood draws, or consultations, while the central clinic focuses on labs, retrievals, and transfers. Satellite locations help make the primary clinic’s patient spaces more manageable.

Flexibility for change

Because the IVF field and its associated equipment are constantly improving and evolving, laboratories must be flexible to change.

For example, countertop incubators are quickly replacing stacked incubators and hold more specimens in a smaller footprint. Facilities are also removing plastic laminate counters and material storage for movable benches.

Additionally, robotic storage is becoming a popular solution, replacing bulky specimen dewars that take up valuable square footage. Robotic storage can hold the same number of samples as 12 specimen dewars.

Dewars should always remain at the main clinic instead of alternative satellite locations and be incorporated within or near the embryology lab to ensure a controlled environment and efficiency of procedures.

As fertility practices expand and evolve, the demand for thoughtfully designed clinics will grow. These spaces help individuals achieve their dreams of parenthood and set a benchmark for future clinic design.

Heather Moore is project manager at Ware Malcomb (San Diego) and can be reached at [email protected].