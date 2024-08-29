Stacey Johnson, LCSW, MBA, President/vice president, Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center (Hampton, Va.)

Six years ago, Stacey Johnson joined Riverside Health System, a Virginia-based healthcare organization the operates four acute care hospitals and three specialty hospitals, where’s she been at the center of significant efforts to improve behavioral healthcare at the organization. As the hospital president of the Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center (RMHRC) in Hampton, Va., a campus of Riverside Regional Medical Center that offers treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, Johnson recognized a gap in mental health services in the region. Specifically, she sought a solution that would keep pediatric and adult patients in crisis out of standard emergency departments (ED).

Leading a feasibility study to validate need, she determined that a freestanding psychiatric ED—the first in Virginia—would best serve the community. With few examples to build from and many ED regulations to navigate, Johnson and her team worked closely with state regulatory agencies to define this type of facility to meet the growing demand of psychiatric patients presenting to the ED. She also developed partnerships with the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton for grants to fund operations, as well as numerous organizations including the Emergency Medical Services Council, law enforcement, community service boards, patients, and families to ensure the solution met the needs of the community.

In November 2023, Riverside Health System opened a 15,800-square-foot expansion at Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center, delivering the state’s first ED specifically designed and staffed to treat adult and pediatric behavioral health emergencies.

The calm and therapeutic setting features separate treatment areas for the different patient populations, as well as open community areas, sensory rooms, and secure outdoor areas designed for treatment and de-escalation. Johnson was also deliberate about providing a positive staff experience where staff feel respected, engaged, empowered, and safe. Specifically, rather than use a standard nursing station, she advocated for a central secure care team station where all disciplines work collaboratively while maintaining lines of sight to both pediatric and adult populations.

Dedicated to helping deliver new research in behavioral health design, Johnson plans to share her knowledge with others and is committed to supporting opportunities for post-occupancy evaluations of the new psychiatric ED to identify how the new space improves patient and staff well-being, patient experience, and reduces inpatient admissions, while increasing access for the community. By driving new ideas and approaches to promote equity in behavioral health, Johnson’s efforts at RMHRC have set a precedent for others to follow, both within Virginia and in communities throughout the country.

