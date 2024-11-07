The Healthcare Design Conference + Expo opened its 2025 Call for Presentations for the annual conference to be held Oct. 25-28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

The annual education, networking, and product-sourcing event is focused on the latest trends, best practices, and leading-edge approaches in the planning, design, construction, and ongoing operation of healthcare spaces.

The four-day event features a robust conference program developed by industry professionals. (See highlights of the 2024 event here.)

Organizers welcome presentation proposals that respond to the current needs of healthcare organizations and solutions being put into place across the healthcare planning, design, construction, and operations/facility management sectors.

The deadline to submit proposals is January 17, 2025. For more information and the proposal form, go here.

Topic areas of interest include, but aren’t limited to, the following:

Facility renovation and reuse

Outpatient/ambulatory care environments

Integrating technology and supporting future innovations

Flexibility and resiliency

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Specialty service lines (pediatrics, mental health, cancer care, etc.)

Interior design aesthetics and materials/FF&E selections

Advanced construction methods and project delivery solutions

Medical and equipment planning and programming

Building systems and infrastructure

Community-based and rural healthcare

Clinical perspectives in design

Advancements in community health and wellness

International projects and design approaches

For more on the 2025 HCD Conference and to sign up to receive regular conference updates, go to hcdexpo.com.