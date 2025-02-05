AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on a new medical campus in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood of Aurora, Colo., according to a news release.

The project will include a 3-story building housing a freestanding emergency department (ED) with eight exam rooms, two trauma exam rooms, and a helipad; an outpatient imaging center; clinic with 27 exam rooms; and shell space on the third floor.

AdventHealth Aurora Highlands ER is expected to open in September 2026.

