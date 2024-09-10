Allegheny Valley Hospital Completes Imaging, Radiology Expansion In Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania
Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) completed an expansion and renovation of the imaging and radiology department at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa., according to a news release.
The $12 million project consists of a new 8,000-square-foot imaging center on the ground floor of the hospital, offering advanced ultrasound, 3D mammography, CT scanning, general radiology, and dual X-ray absorptiometry scanning.
