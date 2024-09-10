Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) completed an expansion and renovation of the imaging and radiology department at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa., according to a news release.

The $12 million project consists of a new 8,000-square-foot imaging center on the ground floor of the hospital, offering advanced ultrasound, 3D mammography, CT scanning, general radiology, and dual X-ray absorptiometry scanning.

