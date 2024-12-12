2024 Healthcare Design Remodel/Renovation Competition

It takes vision and hard work to reimagine what a space can become. Healthcare Design‘s annual Renovation and Remodel Competition celebrates remarkable transformations that turned outdated or worn areas into stunning, revitalized environments.

Now in its 15th year, the 2024 competition, sponsored by La-Z-Boy Healthcare / Knú, accepted submissions for projects in any single healthcare space, with efforts representing a range of environments, including lobbies, food halls, specialty care units, staff spaces, and emergency departments.

Profiles of the 2024 Remodel/Renovation Award Winners

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award Winners were recently celebrated at the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis. Click the links below to read profiles of the winning projects, including before-and-after photos and jury comments on what stood out most on these renovations:

Gold Winner: Bethesda North Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Prep And Recovery, Cincinnati, submitted by GBBN (Cincinnati)

Silver Winner: Stamford Health, Whittingham Pavilion Cohen NICU & Maternity Unit, Stamford, Conn., submitted by CannonDesign (Boston)

Bronze Winner: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Eating Disorders Unit, submitted by NK Architects P.A. (Morristown, N.J.)

Keep up to date on the 2025 Remodel/Renovation Competition here.

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design. She can be reached at [email protected].