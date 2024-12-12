Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery (after): The pre- and post-procedure area includes a registration desk and light installations featuring soft curves to support the bright, uplifting space.

Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery (before): The former staff workspace was overcrowded and compromised privacy.

Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery (before): Patient treatment bays were undersized and diminished the patient and staff experience.

Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery (after): Larger treatment bays in the cath lab allow staff to better access supplies and equipment.

Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery (before): Before the renovation, the patient waiting area was cramped and exposed.

Cardiac Catheterization Prep And Recovery (after): Accessed from the public corridor, the new cath lab is easy to find thanks to a defined entry and striking overhead light.

Photos (after): Phil Armstrong (after images); Courtesy of GBBN (before images)

TriHealth, Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati wanted to improve the patient experience, staff workflow, and overall care delivery in its Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery spaces.

Prior to the renovation, patients faced confusing navigation through a maze of corridors, a cramped and exposed waiting area, and compromised privacy. Additionally, staff endured overcrowded workspaces, a lack of separation between front- and back-of-house functions, undersized treatment bays, and insufficient equipment storage.

Working with architecture and interior design firm GBBN (Cincinnati), the healthcare organization set out to renovate the Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery spaces including enhancing wayfinding, improving and family comfort, and creating collaborative staff spaces.

Cardiac Catheterization Prep and Recovery renovation

During the design process, GBBN, which submitted the project to the 2024 HCD Remodel/Renovation Competition, engaged with staff to develop patient avatars to understand how to support different patient needs and optimize workflows.

These insights helped guide the renovation, which took home a Gold Award in the 2024 Remodel/Renovation Competition. Among the changes are clearer wayfinding, a larger and more comfortable waiting area, appropriately sized treatment bays, and expanded staff workspaces.

Specifically, the cath lab’s renovated waiting room is located near the hospital’s main entry to reduce travel distances and elevate the department’s visibility. Patient lockers are housed in transitional zones, near waiting and consult rooms, to make it easier to store personal items during procedures.

Patient and staff privacy are also prioritized with the separation of patient spaces and operational areas.

Cath lab interior design features

Turning to the interior design, the project team focused on improving access to natural light, installing LED lighting, and utilizing biophilic forms such as curved registration desks and wood-inspired materials.

Environmental graphics, inspired by the intricate mesh pattern of heart stents, serve as aesthetic features and as functional wayfinding cues.

Renovation drives patient, staff satisfaction

Since the renovation, the healthcare organization reports higher patient satisfaction with care visits and decreased burnout among staff.

The project also caught jurors’ praise, with one participant noting, “The design team absolutely met the goal of improved access, family support, and features for increased staff collaboration and retention.”

For more on the 2024 Remodel/Renovation awards, go here.