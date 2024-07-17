Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, opened the Center for Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiomyopathy Care in Boston, according to a news release.

The new outpatient clinic was designed by architecture firm HGA (Minneapolis) and required a full-gut renovation of an existing 11,000-square-foot building on the medical center’s west campus.

The new clinic consists of 10 exam rooms and specialized spaces for echocardiogram, ultrasound, and infusion services.

The project team also includes Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineer; Woburn, Mass.), Souza True & Partners (structural engineer; Lexington, Mass.), and Suffolk Construction (construction manager; Boston).

