Brooks Rehabilitation (Jacksonville, Fla.) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on a new 80,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Phoenix campus of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.), according to a news release.

The $70 million, 3-story hospital will house 60 private rooms for patients recovering from strokes, organ transplantation, advanced cancer care, and other complex conditions.

The project team includes Hoefer Welker (architect; Kansas City, Mo.), Anchor Health Properties (developer; Charlottesville, Va.), Kitchell (general contractor; Phoenix), and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer; Raleigh, Va.).

Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

