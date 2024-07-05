Corktown Health (Detroit) held a groundbreaking ceremony for Hazel Park Health Center, an outpatient clinic and medical office building (MOB) in Hazel Park, Mich.

The project will renovate an existing 17,500-square-foot warehouse into a new community health-based center with patient examination spaces, six chairs for dental services, community and meeting spaces, administrative offices, and a two-story lobby, according to a news release.

Albert Kahn Associates (Detroit) is the architect on the project, which is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2025.

